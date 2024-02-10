What time will FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 1 premiere on CBS? Synopsis, cast, and more

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 is slated to premiere soon as per CBS. The series is a spinoff of the popular FBI series which debuted on CBS in 2018. Based on the series by Dick Wolf, director René Balcer has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with four exciting seasons to date.

Season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted is coming back after a two-year hiatus for the series. The production was delayed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. The production resumed shortly after the end of the strikes although it resulted in a 13-episode season 5 compared to the 22-episode season 3 and 4. According to CBS, season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 1 premiere date across different timezones

CBS has confirmed that each episode of the latest season of FBI: Most Wanted will be released in the subsequent weeks, with 13 episodes scheduled for the season. Each episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ a day after it airs on CBS.

The release date and time for the season premiere of FBI: Most Wanted across different time zones are as follows:

Pacific Time - 7 pm - February 13, 2024

Central Time - 9 pm - February 13, 2024

Eastern Time - 10 pm - February 13, 2024

British Summer Time - 3 am - February 14, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 7.30 am - February 14, 2024

Central European Summer Time - 4 am on - February 14, 2024

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12 p.m. -February 14, 2024

Philippines Standard Time - 10 am - February 14, 2024

Brazil Time - 12 a.m on Wednesday, February 13, 2024

Arabia Daylight Time - 7 am on Thursday, February 14, 2024

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2024

Japanese Standard Time - 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2024

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 1 plot: What to expect from the season premiere?

A high-stakes drama series, FBI: Most Wanted centers on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite group that hunts down and apprehends the infamous offenders on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.

Season 4 of FBI: Most Wanted concluded when the hunt for Mikey's killer was finally over. It was later revealed that his girlfriend was expecting a child at the time of his death.

The killer was apprehended by Remy (Dylan McDermott), the Supervisory Special Agent of the te burying the shadows of his past. However, he had not yet met his nephew. Remy ultimately met Corey (J.D. Martin), towards the end of the show, and he discovered some hope for the future.

This relationship will probably be the starting point of season 5. It is anticipated to become a major plot point in the program since Remy's life has undoubtedly changed irrevocably since his brother Mikey's death.

The first episode of season 5 is titled Above and Beyond. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"When a mysterious deal goes south, the team must put the pieces together with the help of a familiar face and new addition to the team, Special Agent Nina Chase; Remy continues to grapple with the aftermath of connecting with his long-lost nephew."

Primetime Emmy nominated Dylan McScott will be reprising his role as special agent Remy Scott, the leader of the Fugitive Task Force. He will be joined by Edwin Hodge's Ray Cannon, Keisha Castle-Hugh's special agent Hana Gibson, and Roxy Sternberg as special agent Sheryll Barnes. A special addition to the team in Season 5 is Shantel VanSanten as special agent Nina Chase.

Stay tuned for the premiere of season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted on February 13, 2024, when it airs on CBS.

