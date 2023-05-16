FBI season 5 episode 22 air time, release date, plot, and more about CBS show

FBI season 5 episode 22 is slated to hit CBS on tuesday, May 16, at 8/7c. Titled Torn, it has been directed by Yangzom Brauen and penned by Thomas Kelly. The usual runtime of FBI episodes is around 45 minutes and it is expected that episode 22 will have the same. Torn is the 99th installment of the TV series and will be about the tragic and sudden deaths of several teenagers and their aftermath.

Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, FBI was handed a two-season renewal in May last year by CBS. FBI season 5 started airing within five months of the same, with the first episode hitting the network on September 20, 2022.

Apart from Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom “Oa” Zidan, the ongoing venture also has Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner, among others, in the main cast.

They play the characters of Special Agent Maggie Bell, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, and Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, respectively. Meanwhile, Boyd is Special Agent Stuart Scola and Turner portrays Special Agent Tiffany Wallace in the crime drama.

FBI season 5 episode 22 details and all about the ongoing installment

The current season is reported to consist of 23 episodes, which makes Torn the penultimate episode before the season finale is broadcast. The official synopsis of FBI season 5 episode 22 reads as:

"After finding a group of teens dead from a drug overdose, the team races to find the dangerous dealer and his supplier. Meanwhile, OA questions where he stands in his faith."

The trailer for Torn, released last Wednesday, dropped a hint that the episode will be gripping, without revealing much.

Next Tuesday, on May 23, FBI season 5 will release the finale episode, titled God Complex. Directed by Alex Chapple, it'll have a plot by Rick Eid & Joe Halpin.

As per reports, FBI season 5 has the highest count of episodes compared to the preceding ones, indicating solid backing from CBS. This does not come as a surprise, however, as FBI is the second-best show on the TV-radio network.

While announcing the two-season renewal, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said at the time:

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our number one lineup…They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

Meanwhile, Wolf chimed in and said that they are “over the moon about the multi-year pickups.” Referring to the entire FBI brand renewal (the parent show, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International), he added:

“I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Backed by Wolf Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Universal Television, FBI deals with a bunch of New York-based special agents, who strive and struggle to bring out their best skills in order to keep the city and country safe from criminal activities.

FBI season 5 episode 22, titled Torn, is slated to hit CBS on May 16, 2023, at 8/7c.

