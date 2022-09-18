FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 cast and character guide explored

FBI: Most Wanted's latest season is all set to premiere on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. The FBI spinoff was renewed for a fourth and fifth season this year, following the show's and all its linked CBS dramas' phenomenal success. The previous season of the show saw significant changes but was well received by both fans and critics.

The upcoming fourth season of the show will see some more significant changes, especially after the previous season's casting shake-up, which saw some big names leave the show, including Jesse LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and Tali LaCroix (Tali LaCroix), to be replaced by newer faces like Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott). The most prominent members of the previous season will return this season.

Read on to find out about the characters in FBI: Most Wanted Season 4.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 characters- Who are returning to reprise their role?

There have been some big changes in the lineup of agents in FBI: Most Wanted in recent years. The most shocking development being the departure of the team's leader, Jesse "Jess" LaCroix. Remy Scott will be the team leader this season, with some new additions such as Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge).

Here are the recurring characters from the previous season of FBI: Most Wanted.

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott

Dylan McDermott @DylanMcDermott Each season I decide on a word, last season was Determination. This one is Passion. I thought you should know… #FBIMostWanted Each season I decide on a word, last season was Determination. This one is Passion. I thought you should know… #FBIMostWanted https://t.co/2etl90sCol

Arguably the most important member of the new season, Dylan McDermott's Remy Scott will take on the role as the team leader after the exit of Jesse LaCroix. Speaking about the role, McDermott, in an interview to TV Insider, said:

"I think it’s amazing that people actually believe that’s the character that I’m playing, that I’m him. Now, they’re gonna see me in a completely different light, from Richard Wheatley to Remy Scott."

The majority of the season is expected to revolve around Remy Scott's character, who was previously a member of the Vegas Fugitive Task Force.

Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines

Kristin Gaines, another character introduced in Season 3, is set to return to the elite team. She previously worked in the Miami Field Office before joining this team. Alexa Davos made a name for herself in the third season as Kristin Gaines, and she hopes to continue the streak in the upcoming season.

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes

The second in command of the fugitive task force, Sheryll Barnes will return to the fourth season of the show. She is one of the two characters from the debut season who are set to continue into the fourth season.

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson

Hana Gibson, a Special Agent and Intelligence Analyst, is the second character who will return in season 4 after making her debut in the first season. She has been portrayed as an important member of the team, having helped many cases over the past three seasons as an Intelligence Analyst.

Aside from the main characters, Rebecca Brooksher will reprise her role as Claire Scott, and Catherine Wolf will reprise her role as Betsy Scott. The first episode of FBI: Most Wanted titled Iron Pipeline will premiere on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10pm (ET) on the CBS channel. Stay tuned for more updates.

