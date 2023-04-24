FBI season 5 episode 20 on CBS - Release date, air time, plot, and more details

FBI is all set to air the brand new episode 20 of season 5 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 ET, exclusively on CBS TV Channel. Titled Sisterhood, the episode is written by Rick Eid and Joe Halpin, while Timothy Busfield is the episode director. Dick Wolf and Craig Turk are the creators of the show, which has become quite the fan-favorite over the previous 4 seasons due to its thrilling storylines.

Viewers of FBI have been quite curious to see what the upcoming episode of season 5 of the show will bring to the table. They are especially excited after FBI season 5 episode 19, titled, Sins of the Past, had a series of dangerous events. This included an infamous criminal on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list getting suspected of gunning down a trucker.

FBI Season 5 Episode 20 has been titled, Sisterhood

Scheduled to arrive this Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the highly awaited episode of season 5 of the CBS series has been titled, Sisterhood. Rick Eid and Joe Halpin have acted as writers for the new episode, while Timothy Busfield has served as the director. The official brief description for episode 20 given, by CBS, reads as follows:

"A drug dealer is shot in a federal park and the team sets out to look for his killer; Maggie's sister returns to New York and complicates the case."

The official brief synopsis for episode 20 gives viewers hints regarding what to expect from the upcoming new episode. The synopsis makes it clear that the episode will be full of some arresting series of incidents. The audience will see the entire team delving deep into a case involving a drug dealer's brutal murder.

The new episode will display the team trying their best to get their hands on the drug dealer's killer. In the upcoming episode, viewers will also witness the unexpected return of Maggie's sister to New York and how she begins to complicate the investigation. Thus, the audience is up for an interesting new episode.

Take a closer look at the cast list for the ABC show's season 5

The intriguing cast members for the series' current season entail:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

Roshawn Franklin as Trevor Hobbs

Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

James Chen as Ian Lim

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase

Season 5 of the show debuted on CBS on September 20, 2022. As stated in the official description of the series, given by the CBS TV Network:

"FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects."

Catch episode 20 of FBI season 5, which will air on Tuesday, April 25, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes