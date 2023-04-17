FBI season 5 episode 19 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

CBS' FBI season 5 is set to return with its upcoming episode on the CBS TV Channel this Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, the police procedural series has gained a lot of popularity for its exciting storylines over the last four seasons.

Viewers of the series have been curious about episode 19 after FBI season 5 episode 18, titled Obligation, saw some engaging sets of events, including a thrilling case involving a kidnapped deputy commander of an Air National Guard Base and stolen ammunition.

FBI season 5 episode 19 will see Jubal working with an old colleague

What to expect in theupcoming episode?

Scheduled to make its arrival on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET, episode 19 of the CBS series' season 5 has been titled Sins of the Past. Thomas Kelly is the writer for the episode, while the new episode has been directed by Oscar Lozoya.

The official synopsis for season 5's episode 19, as given by CBS, reads as follows:

"When a trucker is gunned down after a routine trip from Canada, all signs point the team to a noted criminal on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list; Jubal gets to work with an old friend and colleague, Detective Jack Lombardo."

Episode 19 will witness a trucker getting gunned down while returning from a routine trip to Canada. The upcoming episode will also show the entire team delving deep into the case as it may involve one of the most dangerous criminals on the list of FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists. As such, the audience will see Jubal getting the opportunity to work with Detective Jack Lombardo, an old colleague and friend.

What happened last time?

In the preceding episode, viewers saw the return of fan-favorite FBI agent Stuart Scola after his long trip to Rome. As soon as he returned, he was assigned to a complex case, which involved the abduction of a deputy commander named John Sittenfeld.

Sittenfeld was having an affair with his assistant, who was married to a man named Derek White. The latter soon became the prime suspect in the case, but it was revealed that Derek had nothing to do with the abduction. It was a teamwork conducted by a dangerous group. Besides kidnapping John Sittenfeld, they also stole a missile system called javelin. Later on, Sittenfeld's tortured body was found.

The team finally found out that Adem Potal, an arms dealer, was behind this master plan. Tiffany took the help of Potal's wife to get information from him about the missile. When things got out of hand, Scola and Tiffany killed Potal and his bodyguard. At the end of the episode, the team discovered that the missile system was sold to a hitman named Pascual Santos.

The official synopsis and cast list

The show's fifth season debuted on CBS on September 20, 2022. The series' official synopsis reads:

"FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects."

Aside from that, the cast members for the crime action series' fifth season sees:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Roshawn Franklin as Trevor Hobbs

Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille

Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace

James Chen as Ian Lim

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

Catch episode 19 of FBI season 5, which will air this Tuesday at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes