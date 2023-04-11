FBI season 5 episode 18 release date, air time, plot, and more details

CBS' FBI season 5, the current season of the popular crime drama show, is all set to make its return with a brand new episode this Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the CBS channel. Developed by Craig Turk and Dick Wolf, the procedural show has gained a lot of followers over the past four seasons for its exciting storylines.

Viewers of the show have been buzzing with anticipation to see what the upcoming episode 18 will have in store for them. This comes after FBI season 5 episode 17, titled, Imminent Threat - Part Two, saw a cross-over with the other two shows in the franchise, including FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

FBI season 5 episode 18 has been titled Obligation

FBI season 5 episode 18 plot explored

Scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 18 of the show's 5th season has been titled, Obligation. Claire Demorest has served as the writer of the episode, while Alex Zakrzewski has acted as the director. The official synopsis for season 5 episode 18, Obligation, reads:

"When the deputy commander of an Air National Guard Base is kidnapped, the team must work quickly to find the suspect along with stolen ammunition; Scola questions his own safety in the aftermath of a recent traumatic experience."

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode provides viewers with hints regarding what the new episode has in store for them. Viewers will see the squad diving deep into a high-profile kidnapping case involving the Air National Guard Base's deputy commander and some highly important stolen ammunition.

The episode will also display Scola finding it challenging to cope as he questions his safety after the recent terrifying experience he went through. Thus, it's safe to say that the episode will be full of some pretty riveting series of events.

Take a closer look at the cast members of season 5

The cast list for the show's latest season includes:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille

Roshawn Franklin as Trevor Hobbs

Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

James Chen as Ian Lim

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase

The fifth season of the CBS show first aired on September 20, 2022, on CBS. The show's official description states:

"FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects."

Watch season 5 episode 18 of the hit show on Tuesday, April 11, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS Channel.

Poll : 0 votes