FBI season 5 episode 13 release date, air time, plot, and more

FBI season 5, the latest season of the hit police procedural crime action series, is all set to make its return with the upcoming episode 13. FBI season 5 episode 13 will arrive on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the CBS network.

Fans of the series have been buzzing with anticipation to see what the upcoming episode 13 has in store for them, especially after episode 12, titled, Breakdown, featured an arresting set of events.

FBI season 5 episode 13 has been titled Protégé

Joe Webb has acted as the writer of the upcoming episode 13, while Stephanie Marquardt has served as the director. The official synopsis for the new episode of season 5, given by CBS Channel, reads:

"The team investigates the murder of a professional informant after he's found dead outside an abandoned factory; Maggie reconnects with an old colleague and mentor."

The official synopsis provides the audience with clues about what is about to come their way in the upcoming episode 13. By the looks of it, it seems like the episode is going to be full of a series of highly gripping and chilling events as the FBI delves deep into the murder case of a professional informant.

The upcoming episode will also showcase Maggie attempting to get re-connected with a former mentor and colleague.

To watch the much-awaited episode 13 of the show on February 14 at 8:00 pm ET, the audience will need a connection to the CBS network. All previous episodes of the series are available on Paramount+.

FBI season 5 cast explored

The lead cast list for the series' latest season 5 includes Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace, Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, Alana de la Garza as Special Agent-in-Charge (SAC) Isobel Castille, and John Boyd as Stuart Scola.

The 5th season of the series was released on September 20, 2022, on the CBS TV channel. The official synopsis for the series reads:

"The series centers on inner workings of the New York City field office criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect, and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multi-generational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects."

Craig Turk and Dick Wolf have acted as creators of the series. The long list of executive producers for the show includes Peter Jankowski, Dick Wolf, Craig Turk, Arthur W. Forney, and more.

Don't forget to watch FBI season 5 episode 13, which will debut on CBS on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

