What time will FBI season 5 episode 11 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

FBI, the CBS police procedural drama, has returned for a fifth season. The series follows the lives of officers at the FBI in New York as they go around solving crime cases and catching mastermind criminals. Tasked with keeping the city free of terror and sniffing out the bad guys, they always have a lot on their plate.

The upcoming episode 11 of season five is titled Heroes. Rick Eid and Joe Halpin directed the episode, which was written by Joe Webb. It is set to air this Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

FBI season 5 episode 11 revolves around kidnapping of JOC analyst Kelly Moran

In the previous episode, we saw a kidnapping case hit close to home for Isobel, and she questioned whether she had punished and imprisoned an innocent man. The guilt of it bears heavily upon her. This pushed her to make a dangerous call that eventually paid off.

The upcoming episode is titled Heroes, and the plot revolves around the kidnapping of JOC analyst Kelly Moran, triggering the team to jump into action. Going by the plot reveal, it looks like this episode is going to be a roller-coaster ride, with Jubal’s life on the line as well. There will be a need for all hands on deck because of how serious the situation is.

In keeping with the other episodes of the series, episode 11 is expected to be roughly 45 minutes long. Since it is a CBS Network original, the episode will air exclusively on the network and will also be available to stream online. It can be streamed online for $5.99 per month or ad-free for $9.99 per month.

CBS has not made any official announcement as to how many episodes this season will have. But in keeping with the previous seasons, it may be estimated that this season will also have 21-22 episodes, each of which will have a run-time of about 40-45 minutes.

More about the series and cast

FBI season 5 stars Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom Zidan, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. They will be joined by Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, James Chen as Ian Lim, Roshawn Franklin as Agent Hobbs, and Shawn T. Andrew.

In episode 11, we will see Alexander Bedria, Carmen Zilles, Andrew Polk, Sarita Amani Nash, Sean Garcia, Kennedy Moronta, and Chazz Menendez guest starring.

FBI follows the inner workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's New York office. With their talent, intellect, and technical expertise, the elite unit investigates and tracks down criminals to keep New York and the country safe. The team is led by Special Agent Maggie Bell, who is committed to her team and her work. She is assisted by her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, who spent two years undercover for the DEA before joining the FBI team.

Catch the latest episode of FBI season 5 on CBS this Tuesday.

