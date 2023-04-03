What time will FBI season 5 episode 17 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details revealed

FBI, the highly stimulating police procedural series, which is currently in its 5th season, is all set to make its return with a brand new episode this Tuesday, April 4, at 8:00 pm ET, exclusively on the CBS TV Network. Developed by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, the series has created its very own fan base over the last four seasons, due to its exhilarating storylines and engaging performances by the cast members.

It's safe to say that fans of the show have been quite curious to see what the upcoming episode 17 of the show's fifth installment will bring to the table, especially as the previous episode, Family First, saw some intense sets of events, entailing a dangerous case involving a rogue ex-Marine.

FBI season 5 episode 17 has been titled, Imminent Threat - Part Two

Upcoming episode's plot details explored

Scheduled to air soon, the highly awaited episode 17 of the CBS show's fifth season has been titled, Imminent Threat - Part Two. Rick Eid served as the writer for the episode, while Alex Chapple directed it.

The official synopsis for season 5's episode 17, Imminent Threat - Part Two, given by the CBS TV Channel, reads as follows:

"Maggie calls in Remy to aid Scola in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be responsible for the imminent attack in New York."

The official brief description for the upcoming episode provides fans with clues regarding how it will unfold and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that viewers will get to witness an engrossing and challenging series of incidents.

They will further see Maggie assigning Special Agent Remy Scott from the Fugitive Task Force to help FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola get hands on the deadly terrorists allegedly responsible for the imminent New York attack.

The episode will also showcase both Scola and Remy going undercover to find these threatening terrorists. It will further continue as a crossover event that starts on episode 16 of FBI: International season 2 and will conclude on the same numbered episode of FBI: Most Wanted season 4.

Take a closer look at the FBI season 5 cast list

The intriguing cast list for the crime drama series' current season 5 includes:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace

Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

James Chen as Ian Lim

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase

Roshawn Franklin as Trevor Hobbs

The latest season of the procedural CBS series debuted on the network on September 20, 2022. As stated in the official description of the show, released by the CBS TV Channel:

"FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects."

Watch episode 17 of FBI season 5 on CBS on Tuesday, April 4, at 8:00 pm ET.

