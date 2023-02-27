FBI season 5 episode 15 release date, time, what to expect, and more

FBI season 5, the brand new installment of the top-rated police procedural action drama series, is all set to drop a new episode this Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the CBS TV Channel.

Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, the series has gained a lot of popularity over the last few seasons. Followers of the crime action series have been eagerly waiting to witness a new case unfold in episode 15, especially after FBI season 5 episode 14, titled Money for Nothing, dealt with some pretty intriguing events, including a case of armed robberies.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in, and find out all about the upcoming episode of season 5, ahead of its arrival on the CBS Network.

FBI season 5 episode 15 has been titled, The Lies We Tell

FBI season 5 episode 15 plot explored

FBI season 5 episode 15 has been titled The Lies We Tell. Rick Eid and Joe Halpin have served as writers for the episode, which has been directed by Lisa Robinson. The official synopsis for The Lies We Tell, released by CBS Channel, reads:

"When an off-duty diplomatic security agent is fatally shot in New York City trying to apprehend someone, the team investigates if there's a connection to his time working in Croatia."

The official synopsis provides the audience with hints about what the plot for the upcoming episode is going to revolve around and what to expect from it. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be full of high drama and action as viewers will see the entire team diving into a complex case of a diplomatic security agent who gets brutally shot off-duty.

The episode will also showcase the team attempting to look for any connection between the terrible incident and the victim's time in Croatia. Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for an immersing episode.

Take a closer look at FBI season 5

Season 5 of the show arrived on CBS on September 20, 2022. As per the official synopsis for the CBS series:

"FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects."

The cast list for the latest season of the series includes:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

Roshawn Franklin as Trevor Hobbs

James Chen as Ian Lim

Don't forget to watch episode 15 of FBI season 5, which will air this Tuesday, February 28, 2023, on CBS.

