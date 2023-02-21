What time will FBI season 5 episode 14 air on CBS? Release date, promo, cast, and more

FBI season 5, the popular crime drama procedural series, will air its 14th episode on the CBS TV Network on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

In episode 13 of the series, titled Protégé, the audience saw the team investigate the murder of a professional informant after he's found dead outside an abandoned factory. The previous episode also saw Maggie reconnect with an old colleague and mentor, leaving viewers eager to discover what will happen next.

FBI season 5 episode 14: Multiple armed robberies and a massive revelation to keep the team occupied

What to expect from episode 14?

As stated above, episode 14 of the crime action series' fifth season will be released exclusively on the CBS TV Network this Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET. To catch the upcoming episode, viewers only require a connection to CBS.

Episode 14 of the series' fifth season has been titled Money for Nothing. Jean de Segonzac has acted as the episode's writer, while Rick Eid and Joe Halpin have served as directors for the new episode.

The official synopsis for season 5's episode 14, given by CBS Network, reads:

"After a string of armed robberies targets various businesses, the team investigates a suspect who leads them to something much bigger; OA worries about his future when his investments begin to go south."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite evident that episode 14 will be full of a highly electrifying set of events, with the entire team delving deep into the case of multiple armed robberies that will lead them to a massive revelation.

The episode will also display OA ending up in a tricky situation as his investment plans do not go his way. Thus, the new episode will take the audience on an arresting rollercoaster ride.

FBI season 5 cast and plot explored

The lead cast members for the series' fifth season include Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan, Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Alana de la Garza as Special Agent-in-Charge (SAC) Isobel Castille.

The show's latest season premiered on CBS on September 20, 2022. The official synopsis for the show, released by the network, reads:

"FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects."

Don't forget to catch FBI season 5 episode 14, which will air on CBS this Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

