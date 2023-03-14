FBI season 5 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

FBI season 5, the current season of the police procedural series, arrives with episode 16 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET, only on the CBS TV Network. Created by Craig Turk and Dick Wolf, the show gained a lot of popularity among viewers over the last four seasons due to its arresting plotlines and gripping performances by the lead cast.

Without a shred of doubt, fans of the FBI have been quite eager and excited to see how the upcoming episode of the series' latest season will unfold. They are especially excited after FBI season 5 episode 15, titled, The Lies We Tell had some intriguing series of events. This included a case involving an off-duty diplomatic security agent.

FBI season 5 episode 16 has been titled, Family First

Scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the new episode 16 of season 5 of the CBS show, has been titled, Family First. York Walker and Thomas Kelly are the writers for the episode, while Eduardo Sanchez is the director.

The official synopsis for episode 16, Family First, given by the CBS TV Channel, reads:

"The shooting of a federal corrections officer leads the team to an ex-Marine who has gone rogue ever since he returned from Afghanistan; Tiffany's sister looks to her for guidance when their younger brother begins to lash out."

The official synopsis for the latest episode provides the audience with interesting clues regarding what is about to come their way in the new episode. By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will be full of some gripping sets of events. The entire team will be seen diving deep into a case involving a former Marine who is currently not in his right sense of mind after returning from Afghanistan.

The new episode will showcase a federal corrections officer getting shot. The audience will also witness Tiffany's sister coming to her for guidance regarding their younger brother who has started to lash out. Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for an action-packed and dramatic new episode.

Take a closer look at the FBI season 5 cast list

The promising cast for season 5 of the series entails:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille

Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

James Chen as Ian Lim

Roshawn Franklin as Trevor Hobbs

The fifth season of the show first premiered on September 20, 2022, on CBS. As stated in the official synopsis for the show:

"FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects."

Watch episode 16 of FBI season 5 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET, on CBS.

