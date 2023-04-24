FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 19 on CBS - Release date, air time, plot, and more details

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 is all set to air episode 19 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on the CBS TV Network. The episode, titled Bad Seed, has been written by Spindrift Beck and Christopher Salmanpour. René Balcer is the creator of the police procedural crime drama series, which has garnered a lot of popularity over the seasons due to its thrilling storylines.

Fans of FBI: Most Wanted have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming episode of the spin-off series' fourth season will unfold. They are especially excited after FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 18, titled, Rangeland, had a series of complex and challenging events. These included a case involving two missing agents from the Bureau of Land Management.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 19 has been titled, Bad Seed

Scheduled to be released this Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET, episode 19 of season four of the CBS show is titled, Bad Seed. Spindrift Beck and Christopher Salmanpour have served as writers for the new episode, while the episode has been directed by Ludovic Littee.

The official brief synopsis for season 4 episode 19, Bad Seed, given by the network, reads as follows

"When a news anchor is shot dead in the station's parking lot, the task force must dive into a story she was working on to track down her killer; Remy debates revisiting the case around his brother's murder."

The brief official synopsis gives the audience hints regarding what is about to come their way in the upcoming episode. It shows that episode 19 will be full of some pretty shocking and chilling set of incidents as the audience will see a news anchor getting shot to death in the parking lot of the station.

The new episode will also display the entire team, delving deep into the investigation for the murder of the news anchor to find out who the killer is. Viewers will also witness Remy debating to revisit the murder case of his little brother. Thus, the audience is in for an engrossing new episode.

Take a closer look at the cast members for FBI: Most Wanted season 4

The cast list for the current season of the CBS show includes:

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes

Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott

Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon

The fourth season of the show premiered on CBS Channel on September 20, 2022. As stated in the official description of the series, given by the channel:

"FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. The team's charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas."

Watch episode 19 of FBI: Most Wanted season 4, which will air on CBS on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

