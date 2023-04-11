What time will FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 17 air on CBS? Release date, promo, plot, and more

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 17 will be aired on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on the CBS TV Network. Fans of the show have been excited to see the new case that the CBS show will bring them. They are excited after episode 16, titled Imminent Threat - Part Three, saw the end of a thrilling crossover involving characters from FBI and FBI: International.

The upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted has been titled The Miseducation of Metcalf 2, and has René Balcer acting as its creator. The series stars Roxy Sternberg, Alexa Davalos, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Dylan McDermott, and Edwin Hodge.

Episode 17 of season 4 of FBI: Most Wanted will air on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, on CBS TV Network. As mentioned earlier, it is titled The Miseducation of Metcalf 2 and is written by Stephanie Sengupta with direction by Sharon Lewis.

The official synopsis for season 4's episode 17, The Miseducation of Metcalf 2, given by CBS Network, reads:

"The team jumps into action to find two missing co-eds after their roommate Carly Cassidy's older brother is involved in a homicide that took place in their dorm room; Hana becomes distracted when she meets someone online."

The brief official description for the upcoming episode 17 gives the audience clues about what the episode will bring to the table. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that followers of the show are in for an action-packed episode. They are set to witness the entire team delving deep into a complex case involving two missing co-eds and one of their roommates' older brother.

The episode will also showcase Hana getting distracted after meeting someone online. Thus, it's safe to say that the upcoming new episode will be full of some intriguing and engaging series of incidents.

Take a closer look at the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 cast list

The promising main cast members for season 4 of the show include:

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes

Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott

Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon

The current season 4 of the series made its debut on September 20, 2022, on CBS. The show's official synopsis states:

"FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. The team's charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas."

