FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 18 on CBS: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

CBS' FBI: Most Wanted season 4 is scheduled to return with a brand new episode 18, exclusively on the CBS TV Network on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET. René Balcer has acted as the developer for the police procedural spin-off series, with Loren Yaconelli working as the director for the upcoming episode, titled Rangeland. Over the past three seasons, the crime action show has gained immense popularity for its thrilling plotlines.

It's safe to say that viewers of FBI: Most Wanted have been quite eager to see what the upcoming episode will bring to the table. They are especially looking forward to it after FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 17, titled, The Miseducation of Metcalf 2, had some shocking sets of events. This included a complicated case involving two missing co-eds.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 18 has been titled, Rangeland

Scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET, episode 18 of season four of the series is titled Rangeland. Loren Yaconelli has served as the director of the episode, while Richard Sweren and Ryan Causey have acted as writers of the episode.

The official synopsis for season 4's episode 18, Rangeland, released by CBS TV Channel, reads:

"After two agents from the Bureau of Land Management go missing while executing a land seizure warrant in Wyoming, the Fugitive Task Force heads west to track them down in an unwelcoming county; Hana receives a threat."

The brief official description of the upcoming episode provides the audience with clues regarding what is about to come their way in the new episode. Needless to say, the new episode looks like it will be full of challenging incidents. It will also show the entire team rushing west to find two Bureau of Land Management agents after they vanish from a work site in Wyoming.

The new episode will also display Hana ending up in a tricky and mysterious situation after receiving an unexpected threat. Thus, followers of the show are in for an engaging new episode.

Take a closer look at the cast list for FBI: Most Wanted season 4

The cast members for season 4 of the CBS series include:

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson

Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines

Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott

Season 4 of the show was first released on CBS TV Network on September 20, 2022. As stated in the official synopsis for the series:

"FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list."

It continues:

"The team's charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas."

Don't forget to watch episode 18 of FBI: Most Wanted season 4, which will arrive this Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on CBS.

