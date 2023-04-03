FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 16 of the highly stirring crime action spin-off series, FBI: Most Wanted season 4 is all set to make its arrival. The episode is slated to air on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the CBS TV Network. Developed by René Balcer, the show has received a lot of positive reviews over the previous three seasons due to its gripping storylines.

The audience of the CBS series has been thrilled to see how the brand new episode 16 of season 4 will unfold. This comes after the previous episode titled Double Fault featured an engaging set of events, including a challenging case involving a famous foreign tennis player being kidnapped.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 16 has been titled Imminent Threat – Part Three

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 16 plot explored

Scheduled to arrive on CBS this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly anticipated season 4 episode 16 of the show, has been titled Imminent Threat – Part Three.

The official synopsis gives viewers exciting hints about what to expect from the new episode. The audience will witness a thrilling crossover event between FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International season 2, and FBI season 5.

In the episode, viewers will see the three teams coming together to catch the terrorists who have plans to destroy one of the prime landmarks in New York. All the team members will be seen diving deep into the case to get their hands on the group of terrorists as the stakes are high.

This upcoming episode will conclude the much-awaited crossover event that will begin on FBI: International season 2 episode 16 and will continue on FBI season 5 episode 17. Thus, fans are in for a thrilling new episode.

The official synopsis for season 4 episode 16, Imminent Threat – Part Three, released by the CBS TV channel, reads:

"The FBI teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists who are getting closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York landmark that would result in a large number of civilian casualties."

Ken Girotti has served as the director for the episode.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 cast

The lead cast members of season 4 of the hit show include:

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott

Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines

Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson

The ongoing season of the show premiered on CBS on September 20, 2022. The series' official description states:

"FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. The team's charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas."

Watch episode 16 of FBI: Most Wanted season 4, which will arrive on CBS this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

