What time will FBI: International Season 2 Episode 21 air on CBS? Release date, plot and more explored

FBI: International season 2 episode 21 is slated to air on CBS on Tuesday, May 16, at 9/8c. Titled Fed to the Sharks, the episode has been helmed by Loren Yaconelli. Roxanne Paredes, who has written four episodes of International across the two seasons, has penned the plot for episode 21.

The ongoing second season is slated to release its finale next Tuesday, on May 23, 2023.

The sophomore edition hit the network on September 20, 2022. CBS, along with FBI, handed over the second and third rounds to FBI: International in May 2022. Following the footsteps of the parent show, International also aired its current edition within five months of renewal.

Created by Dick Wolf and Derek Haas, International started airing on September 21, 2021, with the first season consisting of 21 episodes.

Who stars in FBI: International season 2 episode 21 and other details

Episode number 21 of FBI: International season 2, Fed to the Sharks, will deal with a murder involving an influential person, as per the official gist. The trailer, that was released last Wednesday, comprised tight and gritty action sequences, indicating that it will be gripping. The 21-second-long clip did not reveal much except the picturesque Portugal setting. The synopsis of Fed to the Sharks reads as:

The Fly Team jets off to Portugal when the daughter of a prominent American hotelier becomes the primary suspect in the murder of an employee. Also, Raines becomes concerned about Vo.

The usual runtime followed by all 41 released episodes of FBI: International is 43 minutes. It is expected that season 2's penultimate episode, Fed to the Sharks, may have the same duration.

After this, International will air its season finale next Tuesday, May 23. Titled Fencing the Mona Lisa, it has enlisted Michael Katleman as the helmer, while Matt Olmstead and Edgar Castillo handle the script. There is no update currently about when season 3 will hit CBS.

FBI: International is FBI's second spin-off after FBI: Most Wanted, and the third series in the franchise. The main cast of International comprises:

Luke Kleintank: Scott Forrester, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent- International Fly Team head

Heida Reed: Jamie Kellett, team's second-in-command, and an FBI Special Agent

Carter Redwood: Andre Raines, an FBI Special Agent on the team. Has an accounting background.

Vinessa Vidotto: Cameron Vo, an FBI Special Agent. A West Point graduate, she’s the newest team member

Eva-Jane Willis: Megan "Smitty" Garretson, a Europol agent and Forrester’s old acquaintance

Season 2's episode 21 will also reportedly guest feature Kelley Missal as Zoey McKenna. Since the elite special agents-based show belongs to the FBI family, it has had several crossover actors over the episodes. Some of them include Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, Alana de la Garza, and Missy Peregrym, among others, from FBI.

Meanwhile, Julian McMahon, who portrays the character of FBI’s Fugitive Task Force Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix on Most Wanted, has also appeared on FBI: International. Backed by Wolf Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Universal Television, International deals with the FBI’s International Fly Team.

The Budapest-headquartered team tracks and neutralizes threats that endanger the lives of American citizens.

FBI: International season 2 episode 21, Fed to the Sharks, is slated to air on CBS on May 16, at 9/8c.

