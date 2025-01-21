Cecile Richards health: All about Glioblastoma symptoms as Obama pays tribute to former president of Planned Parenthood

On Monday, January 20, Cecile Richards - the American activist who served as the president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America - passed away. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Richards passed away in New York, "surrounded by family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie," as her family statement read, adding:

"Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives."

Two years before her death, Cecile Richards was diagnosed with glioblastoma - which is an aggressive form of brain cancer. Richards shared her cancer diagnosis on social media in January 2024.

Per Times Now News, Glioblastoma - also referred to as GBM - is the most common strain of malignant brain tumor, which usually affects older people, particularly between the ages of 45 and 70 years. The average age of diagnosis of this cancer is 64 years. Much like other Glioma tumors, GBM begins in the glial cells of the brain, which are used in nerve cell function.

Experts claim that in this condition, the cancer cells grow rapidly, multiplying at an accelerated speed, and often spreading to other areas of your brain. In some cases, cancerous cells might even spread to your spinal cord. According to doctors, the diagnosis of GBM is often followed by death in fewer than six months without treatment.

The symptoms of Glioblastoma tend to show in the early stage, with the prominent ones being:

Severe headaches

Issues with memory

Loss of appetite

blurred or double vision

Changes in mood or personality

Weakness in muscle and balance issues

Seizures

Nausea and vomiting

Issues with speech

Recurrent tingling and numbness.

Among the US leaders who paid their tribute to Cecile Richards was Barack Obama, who praised her for "protecting and expanding women’s rights" in a tweet uploaded on Tuesday.

Obama appreciated all that Cecile's leadership at Planned Parenthood had achieved, adding:

"Women of all ages knew they could count on Cecile, and Michelle and I will always be grateful for her advocacy. We send all our love to Kirk, Lily, Hannah, Daniel, and all those who loved and admired her."

Glioblastoma is caused by DNA changes

According to Times Now News, studies indicated that the occurrence of changes in your DNA is the cause of the development of GBM tumors in your genes. Over time, these genes instruct your brain cells about how to grow and multiply.

Studies also suggest that GBM can be inherited by inheriting genetic variations from your biological parents, but it is a rare event.

While there is no direct cure for Glioblastoma, its treatment is focused on shrinking or removing the tumors to reduce the symptoms, improve the quality of your life, and possibly extend your lifespan. Surgery is the first step of the treatment, followed by radiation and chemotherapy.

Cecile Richards co-founded Supermajority in 2019

Born in Texas, Cecile Richards was the child of an American politician and activist mother, Ann Richards, and a law-practicing father, David Richards. At the age of 13, she was announced as an honorary page to the 62nd Texas State Legislator.

Following graduation, Cecile became a labor organizer for service workers, running union campaigns for garment workers, nursing home workers, and janitors.

Besides the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, she also headed the Planned Parenthood Action Fund between 2006 and 2018. Richards also served on the board of the Ford Foundation - a private global foundation that aims to advance human welfare.

In April 2019, Cecile Richards joined Alicia Garza and Ai-Jen Poo to co-found Supermajority, a new political action group that encouraged women in political activism.

Cecile Richards is survived by her husband, two daughters, a son, and a grandson.

