“Celebs are just bored at this point”: Shia LaBeouf reportedly wanting to become a deacon after joining Catholic Church divides the internet

According to The Catholic News Agency, Shia LaBeouf was confirmed into the Catholic church on December 31. Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, confirmed him.

LaBeouf's confirmation sponsor brother Alexander Rodriguez, while speaking to the Catholic News Agency, said that the actor wants to become a deacon "sometime in the future."

"He just spontaneously said, 'I want to become a deacon', and he still feels that way."

He also added that Shia LaBeouf's decision was motivated by the filming of Abel Ferrara's Padre Pio.

In the 2020 biographical film, LeBouf plays Padre Pio, an Italian priest. He converted to Catholicism after the filming of the movie.

His decision received mixed reactions from netizens.

LeBouf, who was raised by a Jewish mother and Christian father, was introduced to both faiths and had both a bar mitzvah and a baptism. In his previous interviews, the actor revealed that he was drawn to Catholicism amid alcoholism and other personal life difficulties.

"Perfect hiding place for abusers," say netizens about Shia LaBeouf

After Shia LaBeouf's decision went viral, netizens took to social media to express their opinions. While some supported his decision and wished him fulfillment and purpose, others pointed out a lawsuit filed against him in December 2020 by a former girlfriend, FKA Twigs.

Twigs accused Shia LaBeouf of 'relentless abuse', sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

The Padre Pio actor told The Hollywood Reporter that Mel Gibson took him under his wing and introduced him to Latin Mass.

"(Gibson) was cautious with me. Many years ago, I went to his house and told him to his face that his religious views and politics were a hindrance to his craft. He giggled with frace and told me to read about the Maccabees."

Shia also mentioned that Gibson always remained supportive. During an interview in August 2023, Shia revealed that he was agnostic before finding God and that he never embraced the Jewish faith, despite having a bar mitzvah at 13.

In May 2023, after the film was completed, Shia LaBeouf told ChurchPop that he was in RCIA, taking weekly classes, and was on his way to being confirmed in seven months.