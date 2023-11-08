Central Park Five victim Yusef Salaam wins a major New York City election

Yusef Salaam's story stands out for its harsh trajectory of redemption in the tale of The Central Park Five: a harsh narrative of injustice, a failure of the legal system, that resonated across the United States. Yusef Salaam was among the five teens whose convictions were reversed in 2002 after they were wrongfully imprisoned for the 1989 r*pe of a jogger.

In local elections held around New York State on Tuesday, November 7, Salaam was elected to a central Harlem district without facing any opposition, earning him a seat on the New York City Council. Salaam's victory is profound proof of the resilience and the power of second chances.

This win marks not just a personal triumph for Salaam but is also a nuanced interplay of broader societal shifts toward recognizing and rectifying past injustices.

How Long Did The Central Park Five Stay in Jail?

The Central Park Five, convicted in 1989 of a crime they did not commit, endured years of their lives confined within the walls of a prison.

Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, and Raymond Santana Jr. each served approximately seven years, while Korey Wise, who was tried as an adult, spent about 13 years incarcerated. Their sentences ranged from 5 to 15 years, a brutal reminder of the years stolen from them by a flawed criminal justice system.

A still from When They See Us (Image via Netflix)

It wasn't until 2002, over a decade later, that their convictions were vacated, a move spurred by the emergence of DNA evidence and a confession from the real perpetrator, unraveling the wrongful accusations that had altered the course of their lives.

Are Yusef Salaam and Korey still friends?

The bond between Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise, etched into history by the infamous case and media portrayals, extends back to their childhood. Despite the controversy over the dramatized versions of events, their friendship has been a consistent pillar throughout the ordeal.

The two were good friends before the case, and although the Ava DuVernay-directed miniseries When They See Us implies that Wise went with Salaam to the police station out of loyalty, several of the investigators from the first investigation disagreed with this.

The Central Park Five at the premiere of When They See Us (Image via CNN)

The documentary, The Central Park Five (dir. Sarah Burns, Ken Burns, David McMahon), presents a different account, indicating that Wise was informed by detectives that he was not on their list but could accompany his friend to the station.

Although the nuances of that night's events are debated, what remains clear is the depth of their friendship, forged in innocence and sustained through a shared struggle for justice.

Yusef Salaam's election to the New York City Council is more than a political victory; it's a symbolic conquest over a past that once seemed determined to define him by a crime he never committed.

His win in Harlem, a district grappling with its own set of challenges, underscores the community's trust in his vision and ability to represent their interests. Salaam's campaign, which emphasized addressing poverty and combating gentrification, resonated deeply with voters.

Yusef Salaam entering the State Supreme Court in Manhattan with his mother Sharonne Salaam on 11th August 1990 (Image via AP)

Drawing from his profound experiences of injustice, Salaam has become a beacon of hope and a voice for the marginalized. His journey from a convicted teenager to a city council member is a powerful story of absolution and the human spirit's capacity to triumph over adversity.

Salaam's victory is not just an individual success but a collective one for those who have been wronged by the system.

Yusef Salaam and his book Better, Not Bitter (Image via Bookshop Santa Cruz)

Yusef Salaam's tenure on the City Council will be closely watched by many who see in him not just a council member, but a symbol of hope, a reminder of the possibility of change, and the enduring power of truth.