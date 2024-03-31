Chance Perdomo's cause of death explored as Gen V actor dies aged 27

Chance Perdomo, who portrayed Leo Scott in Midsomer Murders, recently passed away on March 30, 2024, at the age of 27. The representatives of the actor revealed that Perdomo's death was the result of a motorcycle accident, However, the circumstances leading to the tragic event have not been disclosed yet.

For now, it is confirmed that no one else was involved in the incident and a publicist for Perdomo revealed the same in a statement. He was reportedly on his way to Toronto at the time and the accident happened in Upstate New York.

Chance shared an Instagram post on March 17 which included a selfie followed by a mirror photo where he was wearing a denim jacket. There was also a picture featuring a bike and the caption stated:

"Day 77. Final calm before storm."

Meanwhile, it remains unknown if the bike in the post had anything to do with his accident. Further details are currently awaited on the entire matter.

Gen V and Amazon Studios pay tribute to late Chance Perdomo

The Los Angeles, California native's representatives shared a statement on behalf of his family members, where they requested everyone to respect the privacy as they mourn the loss. Furthermore, the statement reads in part:

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest."

Chance Perdomo's filmography also includes the Amazon Prime Video series Gen V, where he was seen as Andre Anderson. The show received a positive response and the producers immediately confirmed a second season after its premiere in 2023.

The official Instagram page of Gen V shared statements from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television alongside the producers of the show. Both the production companies expressed grief over Anderson's demise and the other statement reads in part:

"Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense."

Chance Perdomo and his career explained in brief

Chance Perdomo managed to accumulate a huge fanbase for himself ever since he made his debut. He grew up in England and once said in an interview with Schon Magazine that he was a "black child raised by a Latino mother in a white society with two nationalities."

He completed his education a Peter Symonds College and Redbridge Community School. He later developed an interest in acting and joined the National Youth Theatre where he did auditions for some time. He soon managed to grab a role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Ambrose Spellman.

However, Chance Perdomo's debut happened a long time ago with two short films. He then portrayed Landon Gibson in all three films of the romantic drama franchise, After. Chance's credits include shows such as Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators and Killed by My Debt.

As mentioned earlier, detailed information on the motorcycle accident is yet to be disclosed by the authorities.