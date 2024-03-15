Who is Jackson Gates MD? All about the Atlanta doctor found liable in decapitated baby Instagram post lawsuit

Georgia-based doctor Jackson Gates was recently found responsible for sharing the videos of a baby's autopsy through his social media page in 2023. According to People magazine, he has been accused of intentional infliction of emotional distress along with invasion of privacy and fraud.

Jackson has been serving as a physician and pathologist at Gates' Rapid Diagnostic Lab of Atlanta, Inc. since 2008, as revealed by his LinkedIn page. His website says that he underwent training in general pathology and laboratory medicine at the Emory University School of Medicine.

A lawsuit was filed against Gates in September last year by the baby's parents, identified as Jessica Ross and Trevon Isaiah Taylor, Sr. The legal documents have now revealed that Gates, along with Medical Diagnostic Choices (MDC), has not responded to the lawsuit.

In a separate lawsuit against the Southern Regional Medical Center in August 2023, Jessica demanded compensation and damages of $10,000 to organize the deceased baby's funeral, along with a proper trial. She imposed charges of fraud and negligence against the medical center, claiming that the staff members were allegedly responsible for her baby's death.

Jackson Gates established the Medical Diagnostic Choices

The official website of Jackson Gates says that he holds a record of excellence at the Nationally Required Cytology Proficiency Testing from the College of American Pathologists and the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.

He even practiced medicine at various clinics and laboratories, such as Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital of Adel, Lake City Medical Center, International Medical Clinic, and more. He obtained his medical license from the State of Georgia and provides normal clinical services at several medical practice offices.

He has been a general practitioner and treated diseases like arthritis, bronchitis, skin cancer, and chronic pain syndrome. He also has a long list of patients over the years, and the number sums up to around 30,000, as per Medical Diagnostic Choices.

Jackson Gates is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is board-certified in anatomic and clinical pathology. During his time at the Emory University School of Medicine, he underwent training under cytopathologist Dr. Zuher M. Naib and developed his knowledge related to hematology.

He has been involved in various solo and group practices in places like Georgia and Alabama. He is associated with the Continual Medical Education in General Adult Medicine, Pain Medicine, and Laboratory Medicine.

Jackson Gates and the lawsuit against him explained

As mentioned earlier, Jackson Gates was sued by a couple whose child died at the time of birth. The incident reportedly happened in July 2023, and Gates was working on the baby's autopsy.

The lawsuit mentioned that the baby was delivered via cesarean at the Southern Regional Medical Center and Dr. Tracey Dt. Julian was the one looking after the entire process.

The court documents allegedly claimed that the baby was "decapitated," but the hospital authorities did not confirm the same from their side. Jackson Gates later posted a video of the autopsy featuring graphic glimpses of the dead baby through Instagram, and it was eventually removed by the social media platform the same month.

The couple stated in the lawsuit that Jackson Gates breached privacy by sharing the video since he was never allowed to do the same. People magazine states that Jackson's Instagram feed was full of similar videos and photos.

Jessica's personal lawsuit claimed that while she was undergoing a lot of pain after the water broke, the baby's shoulders were stuck in the v*gina. It additionally stated that the doctor reportedly tried to get the baby out by using a lot of traction on the newborn's head, leading to his death.

The lawsuit allegedly stated that the baby's parents discovered everything that happened during the operation after four days. While the baby's cause of death has not been made official, his heart was reportedly not responding when the operation started.

While Jackson Gates has been found liable for sharing the deceased baby's photos on social media, authorities are yet to share further updates on the case in the upcoming days.