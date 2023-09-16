What happened to Chris Evans? Skin cancer diagnosis scare explored as broadcaster provides health update

Television presenter and radio DJ Chris Evans recently gave his followers an update on his skin cancer diagnosis after opening up about the same last month. He appeared on the Virgin Radio show at the time, revealing that his cancer treatment would begin on September 14, 2023.

Evans has now shared a picture of his scar through Instagram, writing in the caption:

"And that's a W.R.A.P. Early cuzza to celebrate + 0.0 VERY cold beer. #getyourselfchecked/checkafriend Peace&Love people. HAPPY THURSDAY."

The comments section was flooded with best wishes from Evans' friends and followers on the platform.

Radio presenter Chris Evans revealed about his skin cancer diagnosis in August this year

Chris Evans revealed his diagnosis of skin cancer on air as he appeared live on Virgin Radio show on August 21, 2023. At the time, he added that the cancer can be cured because it has been diagnosed in its early stage:

"We need to discuss what's going on with this issue. It is a melanoma. There's this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma, it is malignant."

The Sun disclosed at the time that his treatment would start on September 14, 2023. He jokingly said at the time that he might not be able to run for some time so he would be running until his treatment begins.

Mayo Clinic states that melanoma is one of the serious forms of cancer. It usually happens in the eyes. The cause for melanoma remains unknown but exposure to UV rays is said to be one of the reasons.

Melanoma is easier to treat if detected early on.

Back in 2015, Chris Evans revealed to his listeners that he was undergoing tests for prostate cancer. He told his listeners at the time:

"It's a fine line between life and death, happiness and tragedy. And I've got to say I'm in the middle of a prostate issue right now. I couldn't stop. I have not been able to top since Christmas – peeing – or wanting to go – so I've gone to the doctor."

He was later declared cancer-free. A few years later, in 2020, he tested for skin cancer after finding marks on his body. Evans' family already has a long history of cancer. Chris' father and two uncles passed away after being diagnosed with colon cancer and his mother was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chris Evans has hosted various radio shows over the years

Chris Evans was initially a producer of radio shows like Weekend Breakfast, which helped him to join BBC Radio 1. He began to present The Greenhouse during the 90s and eventually became the host for another show, titled Power Up.

Starting from 1992, he was the host of The Big Breakfast on Channel 4 which made him a popular face among the public. He then hosted Radio 1 Breakfast on BBC Radio 1 and the breakfast show for Virgin Radio.

Evans also launched a production company called UMTV in 2002. The company has produced some of the best TV shows over the years. He then appeared on Chris Evans Drivetime between 2006 and 2009 and hosted Top Gear in 2015.