"Chandler Bing!!!" — Internet reacts to Matthew Perry being on the cover of Facebook group for men unhappily married to Filipinas or foreigners

Late actor Matthew Perry's name has been trending online for some time after his face was featured on the cover of a Facebook group. Titled, "Unhappily Married To A Filipina or Foreigner Help Group", the page is currently inactive and the reason for the same remains unknown.

Although the page is not operating currently, a screenshot of the page was obtained by the X (formerly Twitter) account of GBH Remilio, which is active under the username @xbtGBH. Netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions, with one of them writing:

"Chandler Bing!!!"

People also shared their opinions about Filipino women in the reactions.

"I haven't made a bad Filipino woman yet", a user wrote.

"I've heard horror stories, some of those girls are ruthless", another user wrote.

"Filipinos are great people. Hard to imagine this is real", a third user wrote.

In a series of separate posts, netizens expressed their shock over the Fools Rush In star's photo being used on the cover of the page. Some of them also shared their comments below the post shared on the X account of AskAubry.

"Is that Matthew Perry!?", a reaction read.

"Why is Matthew Perry the mascot of being unhappily married to a Filipina", another user said.

"If the top picture is supposed to be Matthew Perry, he wasn't married to a Filipina, happily or unhappily", commented another user.

Fans additionally questioned the reason behind starting the group, with another person saying that Perry's photo was completely irrelevant to the apparent issue.

"Why are there so many guys out there with this problem enough to start a group", a user stated.

"Unrelated to their topic of conversation", another user stated.

Notably, the Saturday Night Live star was never married to anyone over the years. However, he was once engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz from 2020 to 2021. Apart from this, he was romantically linked to some popular faces, including Yasmine Bleeth, Julia Roberts, and Lizzy Caplan.

Los Angeles Police Department launched a new investigation into Matthew Perry's death

Back in May this year, the LAPD started investigating the actor's death along with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. postal inspectors. Notably, Perry passed away at the age of 54 on October 28 last year after being discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles-based residence.

The cause of death was disclosed in December 2023, with an autopsy report saying that he died from the complications of ketamine and buprenorphine alongside drowning and coronary artery disease. The detectives involved in the latest investigation were aiming to find more details on how Perry managed to obtain ketamine.

Following the LAPD investigation, five people were charged on August 15, 2024, who were allegedly associated with Matthew Perry's death, including the Go On star's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa. Two doctors, Salvador Plascencia and Mark Chavez, were also charged.

The suspects included a man named Jasveen Sangha and multiple charges were imposed on him, such as conspiracy to distribute ketamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and ketamine, and distribution of ketamine. Similar charges were also imposed on Plascencia and another person named Erik Fleming was also reportedly included among the suspects.

The Department of Justice also revealed that Iwamasa and Fleming admitted to a count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine on August 7, and the former also reportedly injected ketamine into Perry. Iwamasa, Fleming, and Chavez allegedly collaborated to distribute ketamine worth $55,000 to Perry.

Matthew Perry gained recognition over the years for portraying various memorable characters on shows such as the popular sitcom Friends. He also had several films to his credit, such as Three to Tango and Birds of America.

