"Charlotte Church isn’t even masking her antisemitism": Singer sparks outrage for singing 'From The River To The Sea' at pro-Palestine concert

Welsh singer Charlotte Church has sparked controversy after leading a choir in singing a protest anthem dubbed anti-Semitic at a pro-Palestine concert held on February 24, Saturday night in Caerphilly, south Wales.

The event, which took place at Bedwas Workmen's Hall, saw Church and a 100-strong socialist choir perform the contentious song From the River to the Sea, The Sun reported. The song is deemed anti-Semitic and has garnered criticism from various quarters, including British Jews and advocacy groups. Netizens have reacted widely on social media platforms, with one X user saying:

"Charlotte Church isn’t even masking her antisemitism."

Charlotte Church's controversial performance sparks outrage on social media

Charlotte Church's rendition of From the River to the Sea has drawn widespread condemnation, with many accusing her of promoting hatred and intolerance. The song, which is reportedly popular among certain terror groups, is interpreted by many as a call for the destruction of Israel.

According to the Telegraph, the Welsh singer, who was dressed in a keffiyeh scarf in sympathy with Palestinians, was caught singing Stop the Occupation while attending the event at the Bedwas Workmen's Hall. According to The Sun, she informed the 150-strong crowd:

“A lot of us are feeling a lot of emotion. This is a safe space to just breathe and sing and get it all out.”

She then shouted out a song called Stop the Occupation and was presented with a bottle of champagne as a thank you following a 40-minute show, according to The Sun. It was allegedly given to her in front of a massive Palestine banner by choir director Wendy Lewis, who accused Israel of genocide and urged ticket buyers to boycott Israeli products. According to The Sun, the event benefited the Middle East Children's Alliance charity.

The controversy surrounding Charlotte Church's performance has ignited a flurry of reactions on X:

The singer's performance has reignited debates surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the role of public figures in promoting political agendas.

Further response to the event

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has called for an investigation by the Charity Commission into the event, which was organized to raise funds for the Middle East Children’s Alliance charity. According to the Sun, the Campaign Against Antisemitism has requested that the Charity Commission conduct an investigation. It stated to The Sun:

“At best Charlotte Church has been tone deaf but at worst she is using her voice to fan the flames of hatred. You cannot stoop lower than using your stardom to teach kids to sing extremist lyrics in a village hall.”

It said the song was genocidal, adding:

“Singing it is not standing up for human rights.”

Jewish MP Andrew Percy described the performance as “deeply concerning,” asserting that those who participated should feel ashamed, reports The Sun. The popstar has been loud in her support for the territory, posting an Instagram video in November advocating for the ‘liberation of Palestine.’

The controversy surrounding Charlotte Church’s participation in the pro-Palestine concert has reignited debates about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the appropriateness of public figures endorsing political messages. Moreover, the Campaign Against Antisemitism told The Sun:

“We will be writing to the Charity Commission to ask them to investigate how this was allowed to take place on a charity’s premises.”

In response to the backlash, Charlotte Church’s representatives have been contacted for comment, but as of now, no statement has been issued, reports the Sun