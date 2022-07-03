Chicago shooting incident: At least two dead and three injured from gunfire during dispute

Three people were shot and two killed in a shooting in Chicago during the early hours of Friday. The incident adds to the string of violent incidents in the city.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known, but authorities believe an argument between the five men and the suspect was the cause of the shooting.

According to authorities, the five men were standing outside a business venture at around 1:45 a.m. on the 400 block of South Wells. The suspect got into an argument with someone and opened fire on them. All five men were shot and received gun wounds.

Two of the five men, a 29-year-old man, were shot on the left side of his head, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Both men later died, as reported by the police.

Though the Chicago Firehouse is in the same block where the shooting occurred, paramedics couldn't respond on time as the shooting kept going, a spokesperson for the paramedic's department informed the press.

Many witnesses also heard the whole commotion and reported hearing over a dozen shots being fired.

One of the witnesses, Justin Smith, said:

“It was a lot of shots. I don’t know how many but it was a lot of shots. Enough to pause and then they started again."

Authorities are yet to catch the suspect, but the investigation into the case is ongoing. The incident happened in the same locality where four people were shot near Wells and Van Buren streets when two gunmen opened fire on May 3.

A man and two women were wounded in the incident as they sat inside a Dodge Durango at a red light. A bullet also hit a woman crossing the street.

Both attacks happened in the 1st Police District, where homicides are up 100%, and shootings are up 24% from a year ago.

A surge of violence in Chicago

The latest shooting incident adds to the string of violent incidents that have taken place in recent times in Chicago. A police officer inspecting a domestic dispute was shot in Chicago just a few hours after the shooting incident.

Over the last few quarters, the city has seen a drastic increase in violent incidents. The picture is not much different from whatever is happening all around the country.

The number of public shootings in the country has already crossed last year's numbers. Most of the United States population has accepted gun-related violence as the country's most important issue.

