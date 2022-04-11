Chris Bailey dead at 65: Tributes pour in as The Saints’ lead singer passes away

Australian singer and songwriter Chris Bailey, of iconic punk band The Saints, has died at the age of 65. In a statement, the band announced that the singer was no more and he breathed his last on April 9,2022.
Bailey was the longest-standing member of the band, and he also released a number of solo albums.The singer’s cause of death has not been revealed yet.
The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) also confirmed Bailey's death:
"Sad news that Chris Bailey, frontman of seminal Brisbane band The Saints, has passed away... Our thoughts are with Chris’ family, friends, and fans."
Artists and fans pay tribute to Chris Bailey on Twitter
Music artists and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer after the news of his death broke. Some fans praised Bailey and his work, calling him a legend and a giant of punk music, while others hailed him as an inspiration to other musicians. Notably, The Saints' Ed Kuepper mentioned in a tweet that he met Bailey during detention when they were 14 years old.
More about Chris Bailey
Bailey was born in Kenya to Irish parents in 1957. He spent his first seven years in Belfast before migrating to Australia. He met guitarist Ed Kuepper and drummer Ivor Hay while he was still in high school in Brisbane, Australia. In 1973, the trio founded a band known as Kid Galahad and the Eternals. In 1974, they rechristened the band and The Saints went on to become a pioneer of punk music in Australia. The band’s first hit, the classic punk anthem I'm Stranded, was followed by their debut album of the same name that released in 1977.
After venturing solo for some years, Bailey revived The Saints to record Howling in 1996. The band went on to record a few more albums- Everybody Knows the Monkey (1998), Spit the Blues Out (2002), Nothing is Straight in My House (2005), Imperious Delirium (2006) and King of the Sun (2012).