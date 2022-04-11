Chris Bailey dead at 65: Tributes pour in as The Saints’ lead singer passes away

Australian singer and songwriter Chris Bailey, of iconic punk band The Saints, has died at the age of 65. In a statement, the band announced that the singer was no more and he breathed his last on April 9,2022.

Bailey was the longest-standing member of the band, and he also released a number of solo albums.The singer’s cause of death has not been revealed yet.

The Saints informed about Bailey's death through their Facebook page. Image via Facebook / The Saints)

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) also confirmed Bailey's death:

"Sad news that Chris Bailey, frontman of seminal Brisbane band The Saints, has passed away... Our thoughts are with Chris’ family, friends, and fans."

Artists and fans pay tribute to Chris Bailey on Twitter

Tributes poured in after the news of Bailey's death broke. (Image via Gus Stewart / Getty)

Music artists and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer after the news of his death broke. Some fans praised Bailey and his work, calling him a legend and a giant of punk music, while others hailed him as an inspiration to other musicians. Notably, The Saints' Ed Kuepper mentioned in a tweet that he met Bailey during detention when they were 14 years old.

Ed Kuepper @EdKuepper very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend. Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership, 1/2 very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend. Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership, 1/2 https://t.co/hQVKKHYgzT

Graham Perrett @GrahamPerrettMP RIP Chris Bailey. Surely one of the greatest frontmen ever. The Belfast and Inala boy who done good. He inspired so many musicians and lovers of music and protest. He was one big extended middle digit to Joh and the Jackboots at a time when such an attitude was very dangerous. RIP Chris Bailey. Surely one of the greatest frontmen ever. The Belfast and Inala boy who done good. He inspired so many musicians and lovers of music and protest. He was one big extended middle digit to Joh and the Jackboots at a time when such an attitude was very dangerous.

Jac @CultofJack #ChrisBailey There are photos that hold such incredible historical significance, that show a moment in time that cemented a future outcome before it was realised - then there is this picture of a young Nick Cave watching The Saints’ Chris Bailey in awe. #thesaints There are photos that hold such incredible historical significance, that show a moment in time that cemented a future outcome before it was realised - then there is this picture of a young Nick Cave watching The Saints’ Chris Bailey in awe. #thesaints #ChrisBailey https://t.co/QvDT2KCqwG

Jimmy Barnes @JimmyBarnes One of the greatest songwriters this country produced has passed away. His band The Saints were punks before punk. He was a master of words and helped tell our story. RIP Chris Bailey One of the greatest songwriters this country produced has passed away. His band The Saints were punks before punk. He was a master of words and helped tell our story. RIP Chris Bailey https://t.co/jTSdiyKBLy

Zan Rowe @zanrowe Chris Bailey of The Saints has died.



A giant in punk music’s history, and present. What a loss. RIP Chris. Chris Bailey of The Saints has died. A giant in punk music’s history, and present. What a loss. RIP Chris. https://t.co/kwPpZWzfUb

Warren Ellis @warrenellis13 Chris Bailey One of the best singers Thé Saints one of the best bands. Vale and thank you Chris. Chris Bailey One of the best singers Thé Saints one of the best bands. Vale and thank you Chris. https://t.co/dLxvROvrvc

Rik Villanueva @CadBanesBounty RIP Chris Bailey, singer of Aussie punk band The Saints who for my money put out an absolutely perfect LP in 1977's "(I'm) Stranded." See you on the other side. RIP Chris Bailey, singer of Aussie punk band The Saints who for my money put out an absolutely perfect LP in 1977's "(I'm) Stranded." See you on the other side. https://t.co/pgO9l9qnoG

dave graney @davegraney How perfect were the Saints? I saw Chris Bailey as being a lot like Chuck Berry. He met the world on his terms. Wasn’t easily commodified. There’s a track called That Depends on Ed’s album Jean Lee And The Yellow Dog where Chris sings and you hear how great the combination of How perfect were the Saints? I saw Chris Bailey as being a lot like Chuck Berry. He met the world on his terms. Wasn’t easily commodified. There’s a track called That Depends on Ed’s album Jean Lee And The Yellow Dog where Chris sings and you hear how great the combination of https://t.co/v1Qgy5O5Bd

Chris Salisbury @chrissalis_ RIP Chris Bailey, former frontman for punk pioneers The Saints. Equal parts charismatic and snarling, a mesmerising stage presence. His appearance at the very first Livid festival alongside other local legends an indelible reminder of the wealth of Brisbane music talent. Vale 🖤 RIP Chris Bailey, former frontman for punk pioneers The Saints. Equal parts charismatic and snarling, a mesmerising stage presence. His appearance at the very first Livid festival alongside other local legends an indelible reminder of the wealth of Brisbane music talent. Vale 🖤 https://t.co/qBoJZ1rKI9

Punkrock History @PunkRockStory

Chris Bailey, lead singer of Australian rock band The Saints, has died.

The band announced the April 9 death of their 65-year-old frontman in a statement released on social media



#RipChrisBailey #ChrisBailey #TheSaints No end to the sad newsChris Bailey, lead singer of Australian rock band The Saints, has died.The band announced the April 9 death of their 65-year-old frontman in a statement released on social media No end to the sad news 😢Chris Bailey, lead singer of Australian rock band The Saints, has died.The band announced the April 9 death of their 65-year-old frontman in a statement released on social media#RipChrisBailey #ChrisBailey #TheSaints https://t.co/79uQnrWkdB

💧Stavros™ = Σταύρος© @dodona777 In 1983 I was studying 4 my Dip Ed, #ChrisBailey RIP asked me to be his doorman at Leichhardt Hotel when he played there. It was needed $ 4 me & my family & I met some interesting punters - I can tell you. This photo was taken at the backroom of the pub in 1983 - yes 39 yrs ago. In 1983 I was studying 4 my Dip Ed, #ChrisBailey RIP asked me to be his doorman at Leichhardt Hotel when he played there. It was needed $ 4 me & my family & I met some interesting punters - I can tell you. This photo was taken at the backroom of the pub in 1983 - yes 39 yrs ago. https://t.co/KX8QGPaVwx

Hugh Robertson @HRobertsonEsq I got to interview Chris Bailey many years ago. I was a baby journo, he was A God, and he didn’t owe me any more than the 15 minutes I was allotted. But we chatted for hours, he played me some demos, and made me promise I would never become boring. He certainly never did. I got to interview Chris Bailey many years ago. I was a baby journo, he was A God, and he didn’t owe me any more than the 15 minutes I was allotted. But we chatted for hours, he played me some demos, and made me promise I would never become boring. He certainly never did. https://t.co/EOsn3KUl2W

More about Chris Bailey

Bailey formed the Saints with guitarist Ed Kuepper and drummer Ivor Hay while he was still in high school in 1973.(Image via Twitter / @sazzmann)

Bailey was born in Kenya to Irish parents in 1957. He spent his first seven years in Belfast before migrating to Australia. He met guitarist Ed Kuepper and drummer Ivor Hay while he was still in high school in Brisbane, Australia. In 1973, the trio founded a band known as Kid Galahad and the Eternals. In 1974, they rechristened the band and The Saints went on to become a pioneer of punk music in Australia. The band’s first hit, the classic punk anthem I'm Stranded, was followed by their debut album of the same name that released in 1977.

After venturing solo for some years, Bailey revived The Saints to record Howling in 1996. The band went on to record a few more albums- Everybody Knows the Monkey (1998), Spit the Blues Out (2002), Nothing is Straight in My House (2005), Imperious Delirium (2006) and King of the Sun (2012).

