Christopher De La Cruz video: Man dies in NYC subway after breaking neck while jumping turnstile

Christopher De La Cruz, a 28-year-old NYC subway passenger, died after flipping over a turnstile and falling headfirst on concrete. New York Daily News stated that De La Cruz broke his neck and did not wake up at the hospital.

De La Cruz entered the Forest Hills subway station in the early hours of January 2. He was seen carrying a backpack attempting to get over the turnstile several times. The first time he tried to do so, he lost balance and stumbled. He was then seen hunched over the turnstile bar.

De La Cruz attempted to jump over another turnstile a few times but failed. He eventually lost control during his final attempt and his waist hit the bar. He then flipped on his back and landed on the concrete floor.

Police officers stated that Christopher De La Cruz was “unresponsive” when they reached the subway station. Emergency responders declared him dead on the spot.

NYC subway fare dodger, 28, smashes his head and dies while trying to jump barriers at Queens station

Why did Christopher De La Cruz jump over the subway turnstile?

It seems like the subway passenger attempted to avoid paying the $2.75 fee. Responding to the tragic death, Christopher's father, Jose De La Cruz, told the Daily Mail:

“What can I say? He made a mistake.”

According to Daily News, Christopher De La Cruz was the father of a young boy. He lived at an East Elmhurst address, but further details remain unknown.

According to the New York Post, 15% of subway riders jumped the turnstile between July and September 2020. The NYC subway incurred approximately $38 million in lost revenue.

Failing to pay the ticket fee can lead to an arrest or even deportation. According to DNA info, most arrests happen in Manhattan, with nearly 9% occurring in Queens. But as of February 2018, Manhattan stopped prosecuting fare jumpers.

