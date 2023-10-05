Claudia Morales GoFundMe raises over $63,000 as girlfriend shares last note of NYC activist Ryan Carson 

Ryan Carson, a 31-year-old NYC activist, was stabbed to death while he was with his girlfriend, Claudia Morales. The fatal stabbing took place on Monday, October 2, 2023, at around 4 a.m. local time. A photo of Ryan with Claudia Morales has also come up, where they can be seen happily posing at a wedding.

The couple was attending a wedding, just a few hours before the fatal stabbing. The attacker allegedly stabbed Carson multiple times, in an unprovoked situation, as stated by authorities. A fundraiser has been launched on behalf of Claudia, to raise funds, in connection to Carson's tragic demise.

Claudia Morales was with Ryan Carson when he was stabbed multiple times by a man who was allegedly damaging some scooters

After NYC activist, Ryan Carson's death made headlines, his girlfriend, Claudia Morales also came to the picture. She was with Carson when a man approached and stabbed him in the chest several times.

On Sunday, October 1, at about 7 p.m. local time, the couple attended a wedding. At 4 a.m., while they were sitting at a bus stop in Bedford-Stuyvesant, they noticed a man damaging some scooters nearby. Security footage captured the chain of events that led to the stabbing. The suspect has been identified as an 18-year-old male, who also works at a school in Clinton Hill in Brooklyn.

Before the man attacked the victim, he was heard yelling,

"What are you looking at?"

While Carson tried to diffuse the heated situation, he began shouting and threatening to kill him. Soon, the attacker started stabbing Carson in the chest, multiple times, and then allegedly spat in Claudia Morales' face, kicked Carson while he bled out, and fled the scene.

Morales soon called the cops, and Carson was taken to the hospital. He, however, could not be saved, due to the serious nature of the stab wounds. Police are still looking for the killer as of now. They have released the suspect's image too.

Police are yet to locate the attacker and make an arrest

Investigators believe the culprit who brutally knifed Ryan Carson might be a teenager who lives only down the street from the scene of the horrifying murder early on Monday, October 2. On Wednesday, October 4, police acknowledged that they had located a suspect, but they did not reveal his identity.

Claudia has shared a post on X, which was a note from her deceased boyfriend's cell phone. The note read,

"When you get right down to it, all I want is to love Claudia more than she’s ever been loved, which is frankly all she’s ever deserved."

Morales captioned the post, "I found this note in Ryan’s phone. He did, he did, he did."

As has been mentioned, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been started. The fundraiser, started by Tammie Marie David on behalf of Claudia, has already crossed the targetted amount of $20,000 and has raised over $63,000. The fundraiser post further states:

"We are a collective of Ryan's close friends, reeling from a brutal loss. We are asking for your help on behalf of his partner in easing the burden and stress of this horrifying situation so that we can have space and time to grieve, and remember Ryan. Immediate needs are to offset the costs of working class people taking time off of work to properly mourn."

It further stated:

"It is this time of remembrance and healing that will allow for reflection; we thank you in advance for any material support you can provide."

Upon digging into Claudia Morales' background, it has been found that she is a black rights movement activist. The case is currently an ongoing investigation.