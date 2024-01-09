"Comically light sentence": Social media reacts as Las Vegas judge sentences Deobra Redden, the man who attacked her last week

Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus sentenced Deobra Redden, on January 8 to up to four years in prison in an unrelated battery case. On January 3, Redden made news after he jumped over the bench and attacked Holthus, as per the New York Times. This came after he tried to convince her that he was turning around his violent past.

Video footage from the courtroom showed Redden pushing the judge against the wall, starting a brawl between him and court officials. Three people were injured in the scuffle that ensued.

On January 8, Redden returned to the court to complete the sentencing hearing and stood with his hands chained to his body and a mesh mask over his head. Around four officers stood by his side. He said nothing during the recent hearing.

As per the New York Times, Redden has been sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison for the previous battery charge, with the judge specifically stating the sentence has not been modified due to the previous courtroom incident.

Netizens mock Deobra Redden's sentencing

In the recent hearing, Judge Holthus emphasized that Deobra Redden was solely being sentenced on an April 2023 battery charge for which he had previously pleaded guilty. She also continued to reveal that a different judge would handle any charges related to his recent attack.

At the hearing, she stated:

"For purposes of the record. I want to make it clear that I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant's actions."

Additionally, the judge also ruled that Redden would have to pay several hundred dollars in administrative fees.

Netizens did not miss this opportunity to make light of the situation, with many expecting to see a harsher sentence.

Prior to the attack last week, Deobra's lawyer, Ceasar Almase, requested the judge to sentence his client to probation. In response, Judge Holthus stated:

"I appreciate that, but I think it's time he get a taste of something else. I just can't with that history."

The judge also referred to Deobra Redden's criminal background. Redden's attack came soon after.

Jerry A. Wiese II, the court's chief judge, at a news conference last week revealed that Judge Holthus had been treated for the injuries after the attack and was able to return to work.