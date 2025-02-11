“Coming to end Tate I fear” — Internet reacts as Addison Rae teases new song ‘High Fashion’

TikToker turned singer Addison Rae announced her next song, High Fashion, will be released on February 14, 2025. The singer posted a teaser of the music video on her Instagram on February 10.

The X account, PopBase, posted the song announcement on X, and the singer's fans flooded the comment section. One netizen named @ReinaZolanski compared Addison Rae with another singer, Tate McRae. They wrote:

"Coming to end Tate I fear."

Although the singer's fanbase is officially called "Sunraes," fans jokingly call themselves "Raecists." After the new song was announced, fans were excitedly looking forward to it. One netizen pointed out that Addison Rae is not glamorizing drugs.

"LETS GOOO RAECISTS. I BETTER SEE YALL STREAMING ON MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS AND BUYING EVERY SINGLE VERSION OR THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES." A netizen on X wrote.

"Love how she’s differentiating herself from charli by not glamorizing drug use." Another X user wrote.

"WE SOOO BACKKK. RAECISTSS THIS IS OUR MOMENTT. LETS MAKEEE ADDISONNNN REACH NEW PEAK CAREERSSS." Another netizen wrote.

Some netizens talked about how they did not expect a TikToker like Rae to transition into a pop artist. One netizen named @glowinglikesel said she reminded them of Britney Spears and Madonna.

"Out of all people i wouldn’t expect that a tiktoker turned pop star would be the one to serve gaga artpop realness in 2025," a netizen wrote on X.

"This actually looks well produced and so good .... britney x modern Madonna in 2016 lol but softer and younger," another netizen wrote.

"I still can’t believe she managed to transition from a TikTok dancer to a Pop Star. 10s." another X user wrote.

Last year Addison Rae's single Diet Pepsi went viral on social media

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Image via Getty

In 2024, Addison Rae signed with Colombia Records, and in August of the same year, she released her single Diet Pepsi. The song went viral online and peaked at number 54 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it her first entry on the chart.

In an interview with British Vogue in 2024, Rae shared that the song was initially supposed to be titled Backseat, as she repeated the word more than Diet Pepsi. However, Charli XCX told her Diet Pepsi was more suitable. Calling Charli her "big sister in the industry," she said,

"Initially, the song was called Backseat, and I say that in the song a lot more than I say Diet Pepsi. But that weekend, we went to the Boiler Room for Charli’s set, and I played it for her, and she told me I should call it Diet Pepsi. I trust Charli. She’s always been so real to me and the best big sister in the industry."

In the same interview, Rae also discussed her TikTok journey, noting that she didn't expect much at first. She shared that she was very creative as a kid, which is why she opened her TikTok account.

"When I started on TikTok, I didn’t plan on anything specific happening. I had always had the same dream since I was a little kid, which was to create things. I want to act, I want to sing, I want to dance, I want to perform, I just want to entertain."

For the unversed, Addison Rae rose to fame in 2019 as a TikTok dancer and quickly transitioned into a social media personality. Currently, she has more than 88 million followers on TikTok and more than 32 million followers on Instagram. In 2021, she dwelled into both acting and music as she released her debut single, Obsessed, and acted in Netflix's comedy film He's All That.

According to IMDb, Addison Rae will release two movies in 2025: Animal Friends and Thanksgiving 2, along with her new single, High Fashion.

