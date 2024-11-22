“Her media training has paid off” — Internet reacts to Addison Rae’s approach to potentially playing Britney Spears in upcoming biopic

Addison Rae seemingly remained humble when asked about potentially playing Britney Spears in an upcoming biopic. After the rights to Britney Spears' #1 New York Times Bestseller, The Woman In Me, was acquired by Universal earlier this year in April, speculation has run rampant about Addison Rae potentially playing the iconic pop star on the big screen.

During a November 11 interview with iHeartRadio's The New Hit List, actress and singer Addison Rae was asked about potentially playing Spears' role. Rae felt like no one "deserves" to play Spears as she is "such an enigma and such an icon". Rae did not even feel like it was right to compare herself with Britney, and said:

"I think she really, really created something that is untouchable and so in its own lane that nobody will ever truly be able to replicate what she did for music, and even the entertainment industry I feel. I support anything and everything that Britney Spears ever wants to do in her life and career, and I think she’ll have the best opinion on who she thinks that should be."

Social media users had a lot to say about Rae's seemingly measured response. One X user who went by @karrankn thought that this was a proper media-trained response. The user tweeted:

"her media training has paid off."

Netizens analyzed Rae's response (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Here are a few X reactions to Rae's response:

However, other users felt like a Britney Spears biopic shouldn't be made at all and some netizens snapped that nobody offered Rae the role.

Addison Rae would be "honored" if Britney Spears ever asked her to play her part

In her aforementioned interview with The Hit List, Addison Rae said she was "excited" to see how the new Britney Spears biopic turns out. The Thanksgiving actress also revealed that she read Britney's The Woman In Me "so fast". Rae recalled:

"I went outside and waited for Barnes and Noble to open their doors when it came out."

Rae was ready to support "anything" that Spears did and was on board for anything that the singer wanted to do. When the host of the show Angelina asked her what she'd do if Britney asked Addison to play her in the biopic, Rae laughed and conceded that she would be "very, very honored" if Spears ever said that to her.

The singer and actress added:

"I think if Britney ever were to say anything to me, even if it was something I didn't want to hear, I'd be like, ‘I'll take it.’"

Addison Rae reiterated her love for Britney Spears and felt that she was lucky to hail from the same place as Britney, Louisiana. Being from the same place as someone who she looked up to made the TikTok star believe that it was possible to move to L.A., chase her dreams, and have a career in the entertainment industry.

