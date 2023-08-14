“Completely broken”: BiP alum Jade Roper opens up about miscarriage

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise alum, Jade Roper Tolbert, recently shared a heart-wrenching revelation on Instagram.

Tolbert shed light on her recent miscarriage in a brave post that immediately drew support from her fans. Known for her relationship and 2016 marriage with Tanner Tolbert, Jade posted a series of pictures, including one from the ultrasound. The couple were obviously emotional in the aftermath of the tragic event.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed that they had sought to name their baby “Beau.” Tolbert revealed that her missed miscarriage meant that the fetus had stopped growing inside of her body. However, her body had not released the pregnancy as of yet. Jade hopes that her body will release the pregnancy naturally.

She posted some pictures and wrote:

"while our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss."

Jade Roper Tolbert posts heart-wrenching Instagram story about missed miscarriage

Sharing her pain and heartbreak, Jade wrote a lengthy emotional post. She detailed her journey and revealed that she was still carrying her baby. The couple is obviously heartbroken, with Jade expressing deep love and grief:

“I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage. It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

She said that she is "hoping to do this naturally" and "trusting in timing", along with taking care of her body. Talking about how challenging it has been, she said:

“ I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating. So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau.”

As one would expect, the experience had thoroughly changed Jade, who claimed that she feels blessed to be touched by the soul of her unborn child.

The heartbreaking ordeal and post were met with huge sympathy, support and love from fans. Jade and her partner are obviously dealing with a lot of pain and were hoping to welcome their fourth child together. The couple married in 2016 and has three kids: daughter Emerson, and sons Brooks and Reed.