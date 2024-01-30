"Constant embarrassment": Karine Jean-Pierre sparks outrage over statement on 3 soldiers killed by Jordan drone attack 

On Monday, January 29, 2024, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during MSNBC’s Morning Joe live telecast that three soldiers who were killed in a drone strike in Jordan over the weekend, fought and died “on behalf of the administration.”

Furthermore, in the now-viral 26-second video, Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to stumble over her speech, drawing criticism from right-wing politicians and internet users for both her slurs and her claim that American soldiers in Jordan lost their lives fighting for the Biden administration rather than the nation.

In this regard, an X user with the handle @drmkry commented under @RNCResearch’s tweet on the same, calling Karine Jean-Pierre a “constant embarrassment.”

According to the New York Post, the martyrs were 24-year-old specialist Kennedy Sanders from Waycross, Georgia, 46-year-old Sergeant William Rivers from Carrolton, Georgia, and 23-year-old specialist Breonna Moffett from Savannah, Georgia. They were identified by the Pentagon on Monday.

“Precisely what is wrong with the DC ruling class”: Internet slams Karine Jean-Pierre for her remarks on Jordan drone strike victims

Three soldiers from the U.S. Army stationed at Tower 22, a U.S. outpost along the Jordan-Syria border were killed by a drone attack on the morning of January 28, while over 40 people were injured, as per the New York Post.

On Monday morning, during a press conference with MSNBC, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared “deepest condolences” for the loved ones of the martyrs.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost, uh, three, three brave… three folks who are military folks, who are brave, who are always fighting, who are fighting on behalf of, uh, this administration, of the American people, obviously more so, more importantly, we lost those souls,” she said.

As soon as her statement surfaced online, social media users united to put Karine Jean-Pierre under fire for her incoherent use of language, tone, and overall execution of the message as well as saying that the soldiers died for the “administration,” rather than for the USA.

Here are some of the backlashes from X:

Notably, the Press Secretary has not commented on the criticisms so far. President Joe Biden vowed on the day of the strike that the USA “shall respond.” However, it remains unclear when and how it will be carried out.

“The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor,” he added.

The President further said that the USA will continue to “fight terrorism,” and will “hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.” He mentioned how the attack was the doing of “radical, Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” as reported by Newsweek.

Meanwhile, Nasser Kanaani, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson denied Biden’s allegations and cleared the air saying Iran’s involvement in the deaths of the U.S. troops was “baseless” and was most likely the work of “resistance groups” such as the “Axis of Resistance.”

As per the Pentagon’s reports obtained by the New York Post, since October 2023, as many as 158 strikes on U.S. troops or “allied personnel or hardware” have taken place in the Middle East. However, none had resulted in deaths, until recently.