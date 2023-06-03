Consumers retaliate against Nordstrom 2023 Pride collection: "You are HYPOCRITES."

As Pride month is here, many brands have launched their LGBTQIA+ special product lines. Starting from the month of May 2023, popular brands like Target and North Face started to advertise their special Pride collection. However, these brands faced severe backlash from a wide range of people stating that their advertising tactics are very hypocritical. This is also happening to another well-known brand, Nordstrom.

Nordstrom will soon release its Pride collection in collaboration with Human Rights Campaign on June 16 and the brand has promoted this upcoming launch via its official Instagram account. Netizens have taken to the comment section of the post to comment on how cynical and stereotypical the collection is.

According to fans, promoting simple products with LGBTQIA+ branding on them, just because it is Pride month is very hypocritical. Netizens were especially infuriated as the brand is associated with ULINE, a company that has supported the anti-LGBTQIA+ community in the past.

People shaming Nordstrom 2023 Pride collection (Image via @nordstrom/Instagram)

Netizens slam Nordstrom for its upcoming Pride Collection

On June 16, as a part of the Nordstrom 2023 Pride collection, the fashion brand will offer several T-shirts with LGBTQIA+ themes in six Nordstrom locations: NYC, Michigan Avenue, Dallas, Downtown Seattle, Aventura, and Nashville. The T-shirts will cost $30, with the entire profit donated to HRC. Along with the Pride collection drop, Nordstrom's men's department in New York City will hold the Big Gay Swap Meet, a multi-vendor fair promoting regional LGBTQIA+ established companies and merchants.

Soon after Nordstrom announced its new collection, netizens began shaming the company. Individuals stated that every person has their own individuality and right to make personal choices, but using the subject and making it a strategy for product advertisement is quite hypocritical, mainly because of the brand's connection with ULINE.

ULINE is a packaging and shipping supplies company based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. It has faced criticism and boycotts due to its owners' support for anti-LGBTQIA+ campaigns and political action committees.

In addition to this, according to several individuals, Pride should be celebrated by everyone, every day, and not just in the month of June.

Apart from Nordstrom, Target and North Face also faced backlash from people who believe that promoting products during Pride month in such a way is not very clever. However, North Face stayed strong and continued its promotional activities for the collection. However, Target removed some of its LGBTQIA+ merchandise due to the controversy.

For now, it is tough to predict what Nordstrom will do. The same will become more clear after the launch of the Nordstrom 2023 Pride collection.

