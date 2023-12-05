"Convicted of being stupid": Internet reacts as YouTuber Trevor Jacob sentenced to six months in jail for staged plane crash video

Popular YouTuber Trevor Jacob, known for his adrenaline-fueled stunts, recently became the talk of the town when he was sentenced to six months in jail after deliberately crashing his plane in a staged video to allegedly boost the number of viewers on his channel.

The incident took place in November 2021 in southern California, and the aftermath sparked widespread criticism from both aviation experts and netizens on social media. The video, titled I crashed my airplane, captured the attention of millions on YouTube as it featured Jacob, a former Olympic snowboarder, experiencing engine trouble and ejecting from the single-engine plane.

Using a selfie stick, he parachuted into the dense vegetation of Los Padres National Forest, showcasing a dramatic descent and eventual crash landing.

When the news of him being sentenced to prison surfaced online, several individuals reacted to the same on Twitter.

Social media users react to the news of Trevor Jacob being sentenced to six months in jail for staging a plane crash

Cameras placed throughout the aircraft documented the out-of-control descent. After the crash, Trevor Jacob filmed himself hiking to the wreckage, expressing dismay at the disappearance of his packed water supply. Despite this setback, he recovered footage from the cameras and documented his seemingly challenging trek to reach safety.

However, the story took a turn when investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched a probe into the crash. CNA reported that as per the US District Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Jacob, who initially claimed ignorance about the crash site, allegedly took a helicopter to the wreckage site with a friend in December 2021.

He reportedly used straps to secure the wreckage, which was then airlifted to a location in Santa Barbara County and eventually dumped in trash bins to conceal evidence.

As social media users learned that Trevor Jacob had been sentenced to jail, they quickly started reacting to the same in the comments section of @CollinRugg's Twitter post. Several internet users stated that the lengths people go to for views is "ridiculous" and expressed that they were glad that the YouTuber was being held accountable for his actions.

It is worth noting that the FAA revoked Trevor Jacob's pilot's license in April 2022. The investigation revealed that Jacob had reportedly submitted a false aircraft accident incident report, misleading federal investigators about the circumstances of the crash, as per CNA.

As per the publication, the US District Attorney's Office for the Central District of California stated:

"Jacob most likely committed this offense to generate social media and news coverage for himself and to obtain financial gain."

Trevor Jacob cut a deal with investigators and agreed to plead guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. He was then sentenced to six months in jail. The District Attorney's Office emphasized that such "daredevil" conduct could not be tolerated, highlighting the seriousness of the charges.