What are the charges against Kesia Lemoine? Louisiana mayor lands in trouble for heated altercation with woman during council meeting

A video showing Kesia Lemoine, the Louisiana Mayor, engaging in a heated argument with a woman during the Louisiana town council meeting has left the masses stunned. Videos floating on social media show Lemoine locking heads with the woman after the two had a heated verbal spat inside the meeting room.

The woman then yelled at the Lousiana Mayor, saying “Keep your fuc*ing hands off of me.” She also threatened to press charges against her, while the group surrounded the two, and tried to pacify the situation. Ultimately, a few police officers had to intervene, as the tension kept escalating.

The whole fiasco began when allegedly, Kesia Lemoine smacked a phone out of the hands of the woman, leading to an argument between the two. Due to the violent incident, the Mayor has now been charged with battery, as she was causing physical contact with the woman in an angry and violent manner.

As the news about Kesia Lemoine’s heated altercation with the woman during the council meeting went viral on social media, the Mayor defended her actions and said:

"As a mother, I’m a protector and that really made me come out of character. I do apologize for my actions because I am the mayor and they hold me to a different standard. But also I am human and I do have feelings."

“What a disgrace” - Kesia Lemoine faces backlash for alleged heated verbal spat with woman during council meeting

Things became intense during the Louisiana Town Council meeting when the topic of grants came up, and a woman brought up the topic of a grant writer who had been fired. As per the New York Post, the questions infuriated Mayor Kesia Lemoine, who kept yelling at the woman even after the meeting was over.

As the incident got recorded on camera, it started doing the rounds on social media, with many netizens began reacting to the video was shared by Twitter user, @unlimited_ls. One social media user also called it a “disgrace,” while many others also bashed the Mayor.

Here are some of the reactions:

Social media users lashed out at the Louisiana Mayor after she engaged in a heated altercation with a woman during the Council Meeting. (Image via Twitter)

While the Mayor has defended herself about the whole situation, netizens do not seem convinced, as Kesia Lemoine continues to face the heat of the masses. At the moment, the woman in the video has not been named and has not addressed the situation.