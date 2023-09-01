"This is so gross": Morgan Wallen Porta Potty brawl sparks hilarious reactions online 

A massive brawl between a couple of women was caught on video at the Morgan Wallen concert which was held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. The viral video from the concert shows four women indulging in a verbal spat before and then ending up hitting each other and dragging each other into the portable stall in the bathroom.

While it is not known why the brawl took place, however, the video shows the woman in the white shrug guarding a stall, and the pink top girl physically hitting the other woman. The heated argument pulled two more women into the fight, and the four ended up dragging each other in the bathroom. As they got out, several pieces of tissue paper also stuck to the bottom of their shoes.

Expand Tweet

As the video from the Morgan Wallen concert went viral, social media users were stunned to see the fight between the women, and several even pointed out how one woman’s head was just a few centimeters away from the toilet seat inside the portable stall. The fight concluded when one of them failed to close the other one in the stall.

As an X user, @DailyLoud posted the video online, another social media user hilariously commented:

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at a concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via X)

Netizens' reactions explored as women indulged in a fight at the Morgan Wallen concert in the portable washroom area

It is said that controversy has wings, and it flies swiftly. Something similar happened when a couple of women were caught fighting on camera, at the Morgan Wallen concert, which was being held at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.

The video received more than 780,000 views in less than a few hours on X. As it spread across all platforms, and garnered millions of views, thousands of comments, and likes, social media users began pouring in their opinions and sharing hilarious reactions.

Here is how netizens reacted:

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at a concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at a concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at a concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at a concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at a concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at a concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at Morgan Wallen concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at Morgan Wallen concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the video of the four women indulging in a physical fight at the Morgan Wallen concert in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, the identity of the women engaged in the brawl has not been revealed. At the same time, the authorities or the support staff present at the Morgan Wallen concert did not reveal if they took any action against the women.