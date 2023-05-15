"Shoot your shot": AI image of Air Jordan toilets sends the internet into a frenzy

Daily Loud uploaded AI-generated pictures of what Air Jordan-themed toilets would look like on Twitter on Monday, May 15, 2023. Needless to say, the pictures sent netizens into a frenzy. While it is unclear who the creator of the AI images is, the pictures are stunners that have had social media users making some hilarious comments about the toilets.

Four different images of toilet sets were uploaded to Twitter and each showed the toilets exhibiting a sporty look. Given how intricate the designs were, the toilets could have easily been mistaken for something else at first glance. The designs are innovative with well-executed contrasts of black, white, and red. The images looked very real and unless clarified were good enough to fool people into thinking that they were real toilets by Air Jordan.

As soon as they saw the images, netizens had a lot to say about them. While some said that they were glad the toilets weren't real as they didn't want them anyway, others made hilarious jokes about it. One person even went on to say, "Shoot your shot."

Internet reacts to AI-generated images of Air Jordan toilets

Daily Loud @DailyLoud 🤔 An AI generated what Air Jordan toilets would look like in real life An AI generated what Air Jordan toilets would look like in real life 👀🤔 https://t.co/e0IPHL1mNI

Netizens probably wouldn't have given the Michael Jordan brand-themed toilets much thought. However, currently, artificial intelligence is at a place where it can give anything any shape or form through pictorial demonstrations.

The images of the Air Jordan-themed range of toilets aren't something the internet is used to witnessing. While these viral images are yet to become a reality, people have expressed their opinions on whether they like the idea or not. Some people also wondered how could the idea of having an Air Jordan-themed toilet come to one's mind in the first place.

Kendall @herleorr @DailyLoud Real question is, why did someone decide to AI generate shoe toilets to begin with? @DailyLoud Real question is, why did someone decide to AI generate shoe toilets to begin with?

Nathan ∞ @FIVESCORNER @DailyLoud I think I can speak for all of us when I say we don’t want it @DailyLoud I think I can speak for all of us when I say we don’t want it‼️

While some didn't find these Air Jordan toilets cool and said that they do not want them, others were eager to get their hands on the toilets from the NBA legend's brand.

AI-generated images of Nike shoes

Given the advancement in technology, making images using AI isn't uncommon. These days, images created using AI are not uncommon. While it does sometimes blur the line between imaginary and real and viewers be confused, this technology is marking new trends almost every day.

In December 2022, an Instagram page dedicated to posting artificially generated clothing designs uploaded images of dainty Nike sneakers. The AI-generated shoes featured laces and small beads, along with matching socks.

Each of these pairs was made in familiar Nike silhouettes such as the Vapormax and the Air Force 1. It intricate makeover of these shoes was likened by some fans to an imaginary Nike collaboration with Irish fashion designer, Simone Rocha. The pair made in the likes of Vapormax had heals made of double-bubble Air sole units, alongside dainty crochet flowers on top.

The Air Force 1-inspired sneakers sported a pink silk lace structure. Another pair was similar to the Air Max 97 and featured blush pink crochet roses and rope laces. Apart from shoes, the Instagram page also creates AI-generated versions of fashion clothes, bags, and other similar accessories.

The internet has been time and again, amused by the creative abilities of AI, which can even visualize the future in a captivating manner.

Poll : 0 votes