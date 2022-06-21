What happened to Jennifer Jenny Lin? New DNA technology likely to solve 1994 murder of teenager

Jenny Lin was 14 when she was stabbed to death 28 years ago. Lin was killed in her home in Castro Valley, California, on May 27, 1994. While the murder was never solved, the Lin family hopes the killer's identity will be revealed one day.

No breakthroughs have been made, and no suspects have been identified. Thus, the motive for the murder remains unknown. Now, authorities are claiming they will be able to solve the 1994 murder case with the help of modern technology.

Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern said investigators used new DNA technology to re-examine evidence to find out who killed Jennifer 'Jenny' Lin decades ago. Ahern said:

"We have a couple of possibilities that we are holding close to our vest. We want to make sure we don't disclose too much to a potential suspect."

With the help of technology, investigators can extract new cells and find new leads, the sheriff said.

Jenny Lin's murder: Family's long wait for justice

On May 27, 1994, merely two days after her fourteenth birthday, Lin was brutally stabbed and murdered in her home after returning from school. Her father discovered the body in their bathroom. However, as per the website of the Jenny Lin Foundation, the suspect had committed a "flawless crime," making it difficult to pinpoint the mastermind behind the crime.

Alameda County Sheriff @ACSOSheriffs A message from the Jenny Lin Foundation and her Father, John Lin on the death of incarcerated serial Killer Sebastian Shaw. ACSO looked at Shaw as a suspect many years ago but we do not believe he was responsible for the murder. We still need public help to solve this case. A message from the Jenny Lin Foundation and her Father, John Lin on the death of incarcerated serial Killer Sebastian Shaw. ACSO looked at Shaw as a suspect many years ago but we do not believe he was responsible for the murder. We still need public help to solve this case. https://t.co/c9Rb2f2UFC

Speaking to KGO, John Lin said:

"We are still pretty frustrated that after all these years, the case is still not solved. However, we are encouraged."

Her mother Mei-Lan also spoke on the matter, saying:

"We think about her and we ask ourselves, ‘Is this what Jenny would want us to do?’ And that’s what keeps us going."

She also stated that it had been hard all these years waiting for an answer but was committed to getting justice for her daughter.

The family also created the Jenny Lin Foundation so that her case remains relevant. They have also raised the reward to $200,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

FBI @FBI The #FBI needs your help to solve the 1994 murder of Jennifer Lin, who was brutally murdered in her home in Castro Valley, California, in 1994. To submit a tip, call @FBISanFrancisco at (415) 553-7400 or @ACSOSheriffs at (510) 667-3622, or visit tips.fbi.gov The #FBI needs your help to solve the 1994 murder of Jennifer Lin, who was brutally murdered in her home in Castro Valley, California, in 1994. To submit a tip, call @FBISanFrancisco at (415) 553-7400 or @ACSOSheriffs at (510) 667-3622, or visit tips.fbi.gov. https://t.co/MpxoVliIV4

Serial murderer Sebastian Shaw was initially considered to be a suspect by authorities. However, he died last year in an Oregon prison. Shaw served three life terms for murdering Jay Rickbeil in July 1991 and for killing Donna Ferguson, 18, and Todd Rudiger, 29, in 1992.

He pleaded guilty to r*ping a woman in 1995. Shaw then claimed that he killed over 10 people. However, he only promised to give further information if officials got him off death row.

Authorities seek public help in the investigation

The FBI and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office have sought help from the public and urged them to come forward if they have any information.

In their request, the FBI asked anyone with information to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510) 667-3622 or the FBI San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400.

The FBI further added:

"You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Public tips can remain confidential."

Similarly, Alameda officials also requested that the public come forward in case of any tips they would like to submit.

