Which Air Jordan is Ben Affleck signing at AIR movie premiere?

The much-anticipated film Air, starring Ben Affleck and documenting Nike's journey towards signing with Michael Jordan, had its world premiere on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In addition to directing and starring, Affleck also plays the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight, in the film, with Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, Nike's executive. The movie shows how Vaccaro's pursuit of Jordan resulted in Nike signing the basketball superstar and ultimately their supremacy.

Ben Affleck signed an Air Jordan sneaker at the movie premiere.

Ben Affleck signed Jordan Access at AIR movie premiere

The shoe that Ben Affleck was signing at the AIR movie premiere was Jordan Access in the "Black Gym Red White" color palette.

The Jordan Access sneakers feature a modern and streamlined design with a combination of synthetic leather and mesh on the upper for breathability and durability. The midsole is made of foam for cushioning and comfort, while the rubber outsole provides traction and durability.

The Jordan Access sneakers also feature a lace-up closure for a secure fit, with the iconic Jumpman logo prominently displayed on the side of the shoe. This Jordan pair currently retails for $100.

Jordan Access 'Bred' (Image via GOAT)

Jordan Access's design was inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 4, which was first released in 1989. The Air Jordan 4 was designed by legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield and was worn by Michael Jordan during the 1988–89 NBA season. The shoe featured several innovative design elements, including a visible Air Sole unit in the heel, a supportive winged design, and a unique lace locking system.

Jordan Access was designed to incorporate some of these same design elements in a modern and streamlined way. The shoe features a visible Air Sole unit in the heel for cushioning, as well as a supportive winged design midfoot for stability. The lace-up closure also features a locking system for a secure fit.

Fans don't seem too impressed to see Ben Affleck signing Jordan Access at AIR movie premiere

The first Jordan Access "Black Gym Red White" was released in 2020, and back then the pair gained quite a lot of popularity. Jordan sneakers are always popular because of their modern and stylish design as well as their comfort and performance features.

The combination of synthetic leather and mesh on the upper provides breathability and durability, while the foam midsole offers cushioning and support. The rubber outsole also provides traction and durability, making the shoes suitable for a range of athletic activities.

However, as time went on, many other Jordan sneakers were released, and those newly launched ones won the hearts of the sneakerheads, leaving Jordan Access behind. As Ben Affleck signed Jordan Access at the AIR movie premiere, fans made some interesting comments on social media.

Fan comments (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

It seems like fans are more excited about the AIR movie than Ben Affleck signing Jordan Access at the AIR movie premiere. A rendition of Jordan Access will be released soon, in March 2023.

