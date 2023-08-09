Who is Tiffany Gomas? Identity of viral "That mf is not real" woman's identity revealed a month later

Tiffany Gomas has been identified as the woman who went viral last month for saying that she spotted a man who didn't appear to be human at the back of an American Airlines flight. In the video, the woman could be seen yelling phrases like “that motherf*cker is not real.”

Needless to say, the footage sparked a wave of curiosity about the woman. Now, as per Yahoo, she has been identified as Tiffany Gomas by Bree A. Dail, who wrote about the same on her substack. Dail figured out the identity by getting hold of an incident report from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport police.

As per New York Post, Tiffany Gomas works as a marketing executive in Texas.

The complaint made to the authorities by the Airport manager stated:

“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination. Due to the statements, the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. The airline manager explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”

Authorities state that Tiffany Gomas was unwilling to leave the plane and had to be removed post the ruckus

As per Daily Mail, Tiffany Gomas is a 38-year-old Dallas woman who lives in a $2 million mansion in Texas’ Lakewood neighborhood. She is a graduate from Oklahoma State University and was named a “rising star” in 2017 by a trade publication.

She is also credited with the founding of Uppercut Marketing, a firm in Dallas.

The New York Post reported that just prior to the incident, Gomas had an argument with a relative with whom she was traveling as she accused them of stealing her AirPods.

What exactly happened on the flight?

The whole fiasco inside the American Airlines flight started when Tiffany was caught on camera in a panicked state, constantly claiming that there was someone at the back of the plane, who looked "unreal" to her. In the viral video, she says:

“I'm getting the f*ck off, and there's a reason why I'm getting the f*ck off, and everyone can either believe it, or they cannot believe it. I don't give two sh*ts."

Claiming that the aircraft was not safe, the passengers were then deplaned for screening as a precautionary measure based on Gomas’ complaint about the incident.

The authorities also claimed that Tiffany Gomas was unwilling to leave the flight and had to be forcefully removed, as she tried her best to go towards the back of the plane to check the area herself. The officers claimed that as soon as they arrived at the gate, the woman was “distraught” but denied speaking to the Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety cops.

As she was removed from the flight, she attempted to come to the screening area multiple times, which led to the airline manager also giving Gomas multiple verbal criminal trespassing notices.

In fact, she was also given a ticket for criminal trespass, which she refused to sign. The complaint also states that Gomas refused to show her ID and did not even speak to the officers.

While her identity has now been revealed, there were rumors earlier on social media that the woman had gone missing after the incident. However, there was no official statement about her going missing by her family, friends, or even the authorities.