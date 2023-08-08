Adam Chase's June 2012 missing case remained unsolved for months until December when a private investigator was able to persuade a confession out of his wife and high school sweetheart Rose Chase.

Rose claimed that on June 14, the last day Adam was heard from, the couple got into an argument over her infidelity and that he accidentally fell down two flights of stairs and died. She admitted to keeping his body in their basement for months before dismembering and burning his remains on her mother's property. She maintained her innocence, claiming it was accidental.

Ultimately, Rose told police that, while Adam fell down one flight of stairs, she pushed him down a second one, but maintained that he was already dead. She was convicted of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 24-and-a-half years in prison.

According to the New York Department of Corrections, Rose Chase is currently serving her sentence at the Bedford Hill Correctional Facility.

Rose Chase of New York was found guilty of murdering her husband and high school sweetheart Adam Chase. The 32-year-old mysteriously disappeared on June 14, 2012, after the getting into an argument with Rose, who claimed he walked out of their house sometime around 11:00 that morning and never returned. She reported him misisng the following day.

The case remained unsolved for months despite Adam's family suspecting foul play and insinuating Rose's involvement in her husband's disappearance. An arrest was only made in December of that year after Gorham private investigator, Rodney Miller, who was an old friend of the Chase family, started looking for loose ends.

Miller eventually persuaded a confession out of Rose Chase and tipped off authorities about the crucial breakthrough he made. Then, in a recorded police interview, Rose confessed to arguing with her husband Adam that morning over her multiple affairs. She admitted to being unhappy in their marriage, leading to the infidelity.

As per Rose's account, Adam accidentally fell down a flight of stairs and died that day. When pressed further by police, she admitted that, while he tripped and fell down a flight of stairs, she pushed him down a second one, but maintained her innocence after alleging that the 32-year-old was already dead when she gave him the final push.

Afterward, the mother-of-one hid the victim's body in their basement for months and was able to conceal it even when the police searched their house. She then dismembered his body, packed it in bags, drove to her mother's property with her four-year-old son, and burned the remains there. The accused led police to the exact spot where they found Adam's bones.

The Democrat and Chronicle reported that 36-year-old Rose Chase was found guilty of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child in October 2013 after a two-week trial. The following year, she was sentenced to 24-and-a-half years in prison.

According to the New York Department of Corrections, Rose is currently serving her sentence at the Bedford Hill Correctional Facility.

