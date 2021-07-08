Fans demand footage after Travis Scott and Meek Mill reportedly got into a fight at Hamptons party

Meek Mill and Travis Scott reportedly brought a Fourth of July party to an end in the Hamptons after they had a screaming match outside.

According to sources such as Page Six, both Meek Mill and Travis Scott got involved in an altercation outside the very high-profile Hamptons bash. Their argument turned into a loud and attention-stealing verbal fight. Though the altercation with Meek Mill and Travis Scott has been described as a fight, it appears that they never came to blows.

Rather, the two of them yelled at each other outside of Michael Rubin's house, who is the co-owner of the 76ers NBA team. His Fourth of July party was star-studded and included celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion, Alex Rodriguez, Jay-Z, Robert Craft, and Jon Bon Jovi. The spat between the two rappers may have brought their fun to an end.

JUST IN: Travis Scott and Meek Mill reportedly get into shouting argument at Hamptons partyhttps://t.co/C6mLxoHImb — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 7, 2021

Sources are unsure of exactly how the confrontation between the two rappers began, but apparently the argument was on the verge of fists before they were pulled away. Travis Scott was the first to walk away before things got too heated, instead of continuing the beef. However, Meek Mill was supposedly so angry that he continued to yell towards him even after they split apart.

Fan reactions or potential footage of the Meek Mill and Travis Scott altercation

Meek wanted that McDonald’s deal that Travis got. The McMeek w/ cheese. — ABomB (@ABomB77) July 7, 2021

wondering if theres footage of this meek mill x travis fight 👀 — vitoria ❧ (@totodathot) July 7, 2021

meek mill and travis scott were probably fighting over who gets to tickle james harden 😭 — 𝖑⌖𝖘لا 𖤐＊ (@playboyylos) July 7, 2021

Meek Mill and Travis Scott's verbal fight reportedly took place at 1:30 am in the Hamptons. According to sources like Page Six, there are videos of the altercation that exist. It's entirely possible that someone in that crowd took some footage, but no one has released anything yet.

I gotta see this Meek and Travis video 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Quis🇵🇷 (@DOTmjo) July 7, 2021

What was Meek Mill and Travis Scott arguing about? I guarantee Travis Scott was talking about Ben Simmons shooting. — Edward Gilliard (@TheFiggyFig) July 7, 2021

Meek was trying to start another tickle fight — scrit (@scritmusic_) July 7, 2021

Fans of the rappers on Twitter were quick to post online and make their own jokes about the situation. Many of them made their own comparisons of the rappers and their own ideas for what may have started the shouting match.

I don't know what happened, but meek mill is at fault 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Omojo? (@allwell_) July 7, 2021

Meek was trying tickle him like harden Travis wasn’t with it — . (@Bawstonkush) July 7, 2021

Lmaooooo so that’s why Michael rubin kept saying i cant believe im still alive on the gram the day after — DJ RA (@djra_ny) July 7, 2021

Plenty of tweets made reference to a tickling match that may have happened at the party as well. In a video of Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill and James Harden can be seen tickiling and smiling. It caught a lot of people's eyes instantly, and many fans joked that it was Meek Mill trying to tickle Travis Scott that started the fight.

Meek Mill has had fights with other rappers in the past. He had a feud with Drake for years, and he had a very similar shouting match with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

