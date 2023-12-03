What did Marjorie Taylor Greene say about Maxine Waters? U.S. Representative’s “too old” comment sparks backlash online

Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again made her way into the headlines after she called Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters “too old.” The entire fiasco between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Maxine Waters started after the latter criticized Greene for receiving a $183,504 Paycheck Protection Program loan write-off in April 2020, during the pandemic.

The loan write-off was basically for Taylor Commercia Inc., a company that Marjorie Taylor Greene co-owned with her then-husband. As Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters called out Marjorie Taylor Greene for the same, Greene took to Twitter and posted a lengthy message for Waters, saying:

“Maxine is everything wrong with politicians today. Too old. No real-life experience. Corrupt and tyrannical."

However, the “too old” line did not seem to sit well with the masses, who then attacked her in the comment section for her loan forgiveness incident, and the fact that she talked ill about Waters in the tweet.

The PPP, also known as the Paycheck Protection Program was introduced by the former President of the US, Donald Trump, during the pandemic to help small businesses. The scheme was a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

Social media users lashed out at Marjorie Taylor Greene after she called Representative Maxine Waters “too old”

Social media users were taken aback when Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a message for Rep. Waters on December 1, 2023. As she called the 85-year-old representative “too old,” in the tweet, she was called out by many netizens for bad-mouthing Waters.

Moreover many also took to the comment section and called her out for her loan forgiveness in 2020.

As the post received more than 1.4 million views in just one day, many social media users also commented and talked about her whopping net worth, and claimed that despite her earning a fortune every year, she still asked for loan forgiveness under the CARES Act:

Social media users lashed out at Greene as she called Representative Maxine Waters "too old." (Image via Twitter)

The tweet made by Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone viral, as it has received more than 9,000 comments as of this writing.

As the United States Representative continues to face the heat, she has not yet commented or addressed the backlash.