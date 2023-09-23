"Unjustifiable": Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene comes under fire for insulting Biden in response to his call to ban assault weapons

Following her reply to Biden's social media post on Friday, September 22, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has come under fire. Taylor Greene received heavy criticism for her inappropriate response to Biden's tweet about outlawing assault rifles.

Expand Tweet

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention was established by President Joe Biden on Friday, September 22, and he afterwards tweeted that:

"It's time to again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines."

The post by Pop Crave that went viral (Image via X / Pop Crave)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, on the other hand, replied to the tweet by calling him an "old fart." Social media users didn’t actually like how Greene addressed Biden.

X users (formerly known as Twitter) took to the comment section of the post uploaded by Pop Crave to voice their opinions. One user even said that the comment was “unjustifiable."

Netizens are furious with Greene's reply (Image via X / Pop Crave)

Netizens bashed Marjorie Taylor Greene as she insulted and disrespected Biden

Greene landed herself in hot waters with the comment (Image via Instagram joebiden / realmarjoriegreene)

Recently, Biden suggested on X that it's time to ban assault rifles and large-capacity magazines again. He added that if Congressmen continue to show inaction, new representatives must be chosen who will take action.

This post attracted the attention of Marjorie Taylor Greene, and she tweeted:

"Whatever you old fart. A new President is being chosen. making 47 out of 45".

Expand Tweet

This comment drew backlash from netizens. They went to the comment section of the post uploaded by Pop Crave to criticize Greene regarding the entire incident. In the meantime, the X post had already received over 144K views.

Netizens are furious with Greene's reply (Image via X / Pop Crave)

Meanwhile, Biden has not yet responded to this comment by Greene.

According to research done by Everytown Research & Policy, assault rifles and high-capacity magazines are frequently used in shooting sprees, which has increased the death toll. As per the research, restrictions on assault rifles and large-capacity magazines can lessen the damage caused by daily gun violence in America by reducing the number of mass shooting injuries and fatalities.

As reported by sources like NPR, the USA even has a law banning these weapons. The 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act included the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Act. The manufacturing, transfer, and possession of "semiautomatic assault weapons," as defined by the Act, were all outlawed. Sadly, the restrictions were lifted on September 13, 2004.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was recently criticized for appearing in a music video

On Sunday, July 16, Florida-based rapper Kurt Jantz, also known by the stage name Forgiato Blow, dropped a music video in honor of the Georgia representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene. In the MAGA rap video, she can be seen sitting on a royal throne for the song created in her honor.

However, she was criticized for it because netizens thought it was inappropriate and cringeworthy. She failed to impress a vast majority of social media users, as her performance drew a lot of funny remarks and trolls.

She was referred to in the video as "MAGA's MVP" by the rapper. It's the most recent release in the MAGA music scene that has grown since the election of Donald Trump. The focus of MTG is Blow's opinion on Marjorie Taylor Greene as well as her choices and opinions.