"It's just a matter of shade for him": Biden garners criticism for his latest "Congressional Black Caucus" gaffe

In a most recent puzzling gaffe, President Joe Biden revealed his affection for the "Congressional Black Caucus" instead of addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. All of this happened when he was addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Thursday, September 21.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Washington, D.C., hosted the CHCI 2023 Leadership Conference and 46th Annual Awards Gala from September 19–21, 2023, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM).

The CHCI HHM activities, according to the same source, are a celebration of the significant contributions Latinos have made and are now making to the fabric of the country across all sectors.

In this event, during his speech, Biden said:

“Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect… The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values.”

He appeared unaware of the error and carried on with his speech, and the video of the same was uploaded on X by RNC Research. This entire incident garnered huge backlash, and netizens took to the comment section of the clip and started criticizing him for the slip-up. One user even said that it was just a “matter of shade for him."

Netizens call out Biden for mistaking the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for the Congressional Black Caucus on stage

Netizens condemned Joe for his recent mistake

Joe Biden made a mistake while speaking in Washington at the 46th Annual Gala of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute on Thursday. He can be seen in the recent viral video congratulating Sister Norma Pimental, the CEO of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, who had received a gala award.

“I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers,” Biden said.

“This is based on the gospel of Matthew: Feed the hungry, care for the sick, to welcome strangers… The echo of what my dad taught me and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say."Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect... The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values,” he added.

In the clip, it was evident that he mistook the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for the Congressional Black Caucus at this point.

After the incident, netizens couldn’t help but criticize Biden for the mix-up in his speech. They took to X and, under the comment section of RNC Research’s video, publicly condemned him.

This was not the first time Biden publicly goofed up

Joe was criticised for his recent goof ups

Joe was recently criticized once more for appearing to wander off instead of shaking the hand of Brazil's president during a joint speech on September 20 and then running into the Brazilian flag on the UN platform.

The two leaders had previously decided to share a stage to discuss their proposal to strengthen workers' rights in each country. However, after this happened, Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 77, clearly appeared agitated.

Another linguistic error was made by the 80-year-old recently when he implied that African-American and Hispanic workers lacked "high school diplomas."

He made the mistake on September 15 at a gathering at Prince George's Community College in Maryland. He said that:

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas."

As per sources like the New York Post, on Thursday, the current U.S. President also took credit for "record low" Latino unemployment and other economic benefits in the Hispanic population under his leadership while bragging about the number of Hispanic members in his Cabinet.