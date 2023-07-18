"Never saw anything more cringey": Marjorie Taylor Greene rap video sparks intense trolling online

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a far-right politician in the United States. She can recently be seen on a gilded throne for a new rap song video composed in her honor by the MAGA rapper Kurt Jantz. MAGA raps are nothing but a hip-hop music subgenre.

For an upcoming single, the Georgia representative collaborated with Florida rapper Forgiato Blow, whose actual name is Kurt Jantz. Kurt dedicated his new song video to her on Sunday, July 16, 2023. In the rap, he said:

"Marjorie, I really love what you do/Keep calling RINOs out/No one does it better than you, huh?"

Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski The new ‘MTG - MAGA’s MVP’ rap video is out. This is part of it. Apologies in advance.

Kurt is a pioneer of MAGA rap. However, his recent song, MTG, received a lot of hate and trolls online. When @RonFilipkowski uploaded his new rap video on Twitter, it drew online trolls and hilarious remarks. The video has received over a million views and over 2000 comments ever since. @REDGRRRL1 responded on the same video, saying they have never seen anything "more cringey."

The recent video of Marjorie Taylor Greene drew a lot of Internet trolls

MTG is about Blow's support for Greene and her decisions and views. On July 16, Marjorie Taylor Greene told Newsweek that she loved and appreciated Jantz's support for her new bill, which is pretty evident, as the song has lines like:

"She’s fighting for our children / She’s fighting for our freedom".

Netizens criticized Marjorie Taylor Greene's act and the video (Image via Twitter/@RonFilipkowski)

This bill reportedly seeks to limit the process of genital mutilation and make it a criminal activity to conduct on a minor. Greene also said:

"Most rap videos exploit women, glorify drugs and violence, but Forgiato Blow's new video is about calling out the left's grooming agenda and protecting our children from genital mutilation. It was a blast filming this video and I'm proud of Forgiato Blow's support of my Protect Children's Innocence Act."

After the official release of the song, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a photo on Twitter with the caption:

"This was so much fun! Thank you @ForgiatoBlow47! Can't wait to see it come out!"

This is the photo that Greene uploaded along with a message (Image via Twitter / @mtgreenee)

This photo of Greene wearing sunglasses and sitting on a golden throne with wings, lions, and red velvet cushions went viral on the internet. Since it was uploaded on Twitter via her account on Saturday, July 15, the post has received over 516K views and 2,300 likes.

Even though it's evident that Marjorie Taylor Greene had a good time in the video, the internet thought she shouldn't have done it. A vast majority of social media users were unimpressed by her. Moreover, her performance attracted a lot of trolls and hilarious comments. Netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the video. They mocked not only the video but also the artist.

hmilne @HMilne57 @RonFilipkowski Classic textbook case of narcissism. This is the real reason she went into politics.

Emily Knight @bonesknight The MTG rap video is hands down the most awkward disaster I’ve ever seen on the internet and I need to scrub my eyeballs. No I will not retweet.

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes Of course Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently demanded 500 people at the White House be drug tested, just released rap video with a rapper who has a song about cooking and selling illegal narcotics.

MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rapper has also rapped about sex trafficking women for money:



“I just got your baby mama. I’m going to make her for the team…Phone rang and it’s dollars. All day they been calling on her. Bad day I make 20 on her.”

Wow! MTG was in a rap video of someone who raps about human trafficking women! Does Marjorie Taylor Greene support human trafficking? She needs to answer for this. twitter.com/patriottakes/s…

Who is Forgiato Blow, aka Kurt Jantz?

Kurt Jantz, also known as Forgiato Blow, is an American rapper. He is also a self-tagged pioneer of MAGA rap. He goes by the name 'Trump's Nephew' on Twitter and expresses his support for former President Donald Trump via his songs.

In 2016, he made a political rap song video in support of Trump. Since the clip, he swiftly gained popularity among Trump supporters. He has since performed in support of a number of conservative figures, like Matt Gaetz and Roger Stone.

Toward the end of 2022, Blow released the official video of Patriot Sweep, which is about Roger Stone. He also published a rap song titled For Some Reason about Matt Gaetz.