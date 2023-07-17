Photos of IVE's Wonyoung started to garner attention for her bruises and wounds that were revealed through the same. As the photos continued to spread through the internet, people were angered and infuriated at the lack of attention that her agency, Starship Entertainment, has been giving their artists.

While the fans started to trend the keyword #Wonyoung_BetterTreatment on Twitter in an effort to get the agency's attention, when no action was taken from their side, fans took it a step further. On July 17, 2023, fans sent a protest truck to Starship Entertainment and parked it right opposite the company.

Given that there have been many instances where the company's artists, IVE especially, were mismanaged and poorly treated, fans are not stubborn about obtaining proper reciprocation from their side. Among the many other things, the protest truck also read,

"STOP the deceitful actions."

Fans send protest trucks and trend #Wonyoung_BetterTreatment as concerns about IVE's Wonyoung's health land on the internet

Recently, a fan of IVE released an article on the online platform Theqoo, addressing the several bruises the idol has throughout her body. The author stated that the picture they used to analyze her bruises was taken during IVE's I AM promotions, and they also stated that the bruises might have resulted from the overworking of the idol.

"These photos are during her “I AM” promotions. This is too much, right? How can her label try to cover this up? I think they only see her as money."

This adds to fans' concerns when taking into account recent reports of Wonyoung being sent to the emergency room after suffering from an injury. Though it happened during the music video shoot of I AM, the company only revealed it later.

⋆ @hannah0293 Wonyoung went to the emergency room to get her wound stitched up to match the team's progress, and just got 14-second lyrics and a standing in corner choreography @IVEstarship

#장원영 #WONYOUNG_BetterTreatment @IVEstarship So she got hurt, and all the fans didn't knowWonyoung went to the emergency room to get her wound stitched up to match the team's progress, and just got 14-second lyrics and a standing in corner choreography

The music director of I AM, Song Seung Hee, appeared as a guest on a radio show and expressed that she was grateful for the IVE members who acted professionally till the end of the shoot. However, risking the artists' health and safety at the cost of a music video shoot and glorifying the same professionalism stood uncomfortably with fans.

She said,

"I have never said this publicly, but while filming, Jang Wonyoung suffered an injury to her arm, which required seven stitches. I have never been so shocked on set. I thought she wouldn’t be able to film anymore, but after spending two days getting stitched up in the emergency room, she filmed her scenes."

She continued,

"Even cooler was the fact that she never complained about her injuries. If I was her age, I would have definitely let it be known that I was injured. She was professional and didn’t let on that she was hurt and even monitored what was filmed. If it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t have been able to film many of the scenes."

As instances of risk to the idol's health and her worsening physical condition keep piling up, fans are pushed to take strong action against Starship Entertainment. They are clearly unhappy with the way that the IVE members are being treated and are persistent in getting answers, explanations, and improvements in their management towards them.

Riiita🎀 @wonyoung_rita

Starship should adjust the group's activities from hectic schedule！

#Wonyoung_BetterTreatment

#스타쉽은_장원영을_보호하라o @STARSHIPent The unreasonable arrangements for group activities caused Wonyoung's physical problems, BUT it was not the reason to cut back on her personal activities!Starship should adjust the group's activities from hectic schedule！

• @gelph0bic

#WONYOUNG_BetterTreatment I love wonyoung so much since pd48 and i will always love her. I want to protect her but what i can do as a fan? I cant even use her pic for my pfp because i dont want ppl to attacking her. Isnt this your job to protect your artist? @STARSHIPent

inin @NAOIJENNIE



#Wonyoung_BetterTreatment

#스타쉽은_장원영을_보호하라 @STARSHIPent nyeong who cares about her members and dives, nyeong who motivates other to focus on theirselves, nyeong who was always praised by people around her. fvck u sse u don't deserve her.

While they continue to trend #Wonyoung_BetterTreatment on Twitter, expressing their concerns about the idol's physical state, they also sent a protest truck to Starship Entertainment. Here's what the several slides of the protest truck read:

"STARSHIP Entertainment stop blocking Jang Wonyoung's path. Show gratitude and repay your artists with appropraite actions and support."

"Since 2021, fans have endured countless frustration and instances of neglect, we cannot bear it any longer."

"No legal action for Wonyoung but immediately removes malicious comments about STARSHIP? Whose interests does the management truly serve?"

"Is the removal of the injury disclosure video at STARSHIP's request? STOP the deceitful actions. Fans demand transparency and honesty."

"STARSHIP DO NOT be silent. STOP the cyber disinformation, malicious rumors, and malicious comments." #STARSHIP_PROTECT_JANGWONYOUNG

With the severe and loud actions that the fans are taking in an effort to protect their favorite artist, it is most likely that they'll continue with this stance until their demands are fulfilled appropriately.