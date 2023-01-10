Dr Dre letter to Marjorie Taylor Greene: Rapper threatens congresswoman with legal action over use of song

American rapper Dr Dre slammed politician Marjorie Taylor Greene after she used his song in one of her promo videos without his permission.

On January 9, the 48-year-old politician took to her Twitter handle to upload a video celebrating the election of Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House. In the twee, she seemingly touted her behind-the-scenes role in his role.

She captioned the video:

"It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming."

The footage features slow motion clips of Greene walking around the halls of Congress. It also shows her taking a call from "DT," which apparently is former American president Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the 57-year-old rapper's famous song Still D.R.E. is playing in the background.

As soon as Majorie Taylor Greene uploaded the video on Twitter, Dr Dre's lawyers issued a statement to the politician, slamming her use of the rapper's song without his consent.

Dr Dre accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of "exploiting" his work

According to a letter obtained by Rolling Stone, Dr Dre's lawyers issued a notice to Marjorie Taylor Greene for copyright infringement for using the song Still D.R.E. without his permission. The rapper accused her of “wrongfully exploiting" his song through social media to promote her "divisive and hateful political agenda.”

The rapper added that he hadn't and won't ever grant her permission to broadcast or disseminate" any of his music. Further dissing the politician, the rapper, via his letter, took a dig at Taylor's "familiarity" with the laws of the country.

He said:

"It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on."

The rapper added that the letter was written because the they believe that lawmakers should be making laws instead of breaking them. He noted that they should especially not break the laws that are "embodied" in the constitution by the country's founding fathers.

The attorneys then asked Marjorie to "cease and desist" any unauthorized use of Dr Dre's work.

As of writing, the footage in question has been removed from Majorie Taylor Greene's handle in response to a report lodged by the copyright owner.

While speaking with TMZ about the incident, Greene stated that she was locked out of her Twitter handle due to the complaint filed by the rapper's team. She soon posted a screenshot of her statement, that read:

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

Dr Dre is not the only musician to condemn politicians from playing their music for political purposes. Others, including Rihanna, R.E.M., Steven Tyler, Adele, Pharrell Williams, and Prince's estate, have also called out politicians, including Donald Trump, for linking their work with politics.

